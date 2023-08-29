Last summer, the Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Calvin de Haan and forward Derek Stepan to professional tryouts. That decision worked wonders, as both players broke camp with roster spots. Now, the Hurricanes hope lightning will strike twice with their latest move.

Carolina has signed veteran forwards Cory Conacher and Brendan Perlini to professional tryouts. The team confirmed the news on Monday through a press release on the team's official website.

Conacher and Perlini have had their share of struggles sticking in the NHL throughout their career. Conacher, 33, has played just one full season in the league. He went undrafted but signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012. That season, the Lightning traded him to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Ben Bishop.

Since playing 60 games in 2013-14, Conacher has just not received a major opportunity. In fact, the most he's played in any one season since then is 36 games in 2017-18. The 33-year-old has not played in the NHL since 2020. He most recently played with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Perlini, 27, is a former first-round draft pick. In fact, he went in the top 15 in 2014 to the Arizona Coyotes. He made his NHL debut in 2016 with the Coyotes at 20 years old. In 2018, Arizona traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal involving Nick Schmaltz.

Around one year later, Perlini was on the move again. The Blackhawks traded the British forward to the Detroit Red Wings. However, he scored just one goal in 39 games for Detroit. He suited up for the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22, playing in 23 games.

Conacher and Perlini hope to crack Carolina's opening night roster. The Hurricanes begin their 2023-24 campaign with a matchup against the Senators at home on October 11.