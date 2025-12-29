On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles escaped with a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills in some ugly weather conditions in Buffalo. The win pushed the Eagles' record to 11-5 on the 2025 NFL season ahead of their season finale next week against the Washington Commanders.

After the game, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata spoke on the disrespect he felt when he heard in the media earlier in the week that the Bills game was a “measuring stick” test for Philadelphia.

“For me, perspective-wise, I just don't like when we're not considered a heavyweight and we're like, ‘Oh, you guys have to match them.' That pisses me off. I think we deserve a little respect. Just a little bit, a little consideration,” said Mailatal, per Zach Berman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, it's not often that a reigning Super Bowl champion is the one playing in the measuring stick game. In general, they tend to be the standard against which other teams measure themselves.

However, the Eagles have proven time and time again this year not to be a typical reigning Super Bowl champion. The locker room drama and a lack of offensive execution came to the forefront on various occasions this season. On Sunday, the Eagles won their second game this year in which they did not complete a pass in the second half, and had to hold on for dear life. Josh Allen's pass on a two-point conversion attempt would have won the game for the Bills, but he missed the mark.

In any case, the Eagles still have all of their goals for the 2025 season in front of them. That includes their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions. They will have one final tune-up before the playoffs start on Sunday against the Commanders at home. Kickoff for that game is set for 4:25 pm ET.