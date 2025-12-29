Auburn is coming off a disappointing season. They went 5-7, missed a bowl game, and had just one conference win. This led to a coaching change for the university, and Alex Golesh ended up as the head coach. With a new coach, players will be entering the College Football Transfer Portal. The latest is star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who has entered the portal.

Coleman was the number five-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. He was also the second-ranked receiver, behind Jeremiah Smith, and the best player out of Alabama. He was a finalist in 2023 for the Alabama Mr. Football Award and was the MVP of the Alabama 7A State Championship, where he had a 73-yard touchdown. The wideout originally committed to Texas A&M, but decommitted after Jimbo Fisher was fired. His coach at Central High School was Patrick Nix, who played at Auburn, and his son, Bo Nix, originally played there. Coleman flipped his commitment to Auburn to start his college career.

Coleman has been solid in his two seasons at Auburn. In 2024, he brought in 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight scores. Then, in 2025, the receiver brought in 56 receptions for 708 yards, but just five touchdowns. The 6'3″ 201 201-pound receiver will be highly sought after in the transfer portal, and these are the best spots for him to move to.

Alabama has connections to Coleman

Coleman would be a great fit for the Crimson Tide and could flip from one side of the Iron Bowl to the other. Ryan Williams is still on the roster and will be back next season, but he dropped off this year with more focus on receiver. He brought in over 200 fewer yards and four fewer touchdowns, plus he did not score on the ground this year, which he did twice in 2024. Still, the Tide will need to replace Germie Bernard. Bernard has brought in 802 yards on 60 receptions and seven touchdowns in 2025. Coleman is a bigger receiver and would be a solid replacement for Bernard in a pass-first offense.

Further, Derrick Nix, not related to Patrick and Bo Nix, was the offensive coordinator for Auburn the last two years. He will be joining the Alabama staff in 2026 as the wide receivers coach. That connection to Coleman could entice the receiver to move to Alabama.

Ohio State breeds star wide receivers

Ohio State has continually put out amazing receivers who have gone on to the NFL. In 2019, Terry McLaurin was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round after playing for the Buckeyes. Still, in recent years, the program has been even more successful in the draft for the Ohio State receivers. The 2022 NFL Draft saw both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave drafted in the top 15. The next year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was drafted number 20 overall. In 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth pick in the NFL Draft. This past year, it was Emeka Egbuka going 19th overall.

The team will still have two-time Biletnikoff Award finalist Jeremiah Smith on the roster, which could be good for Coleman, as it would take away focus from the former Auburn receiver and onto Smith. If Coleman wants to focus on preparing to be drafted in the NFL, Ohio State could be a perfect spot. This is assuming Carnell Tate declares for the NFL Draft. Currently, he is projected as a first-round pick, but if he does not come out, it could steer Coleman away from joining the other top receiver from the 2024 class.

Marcel Reed needs another weapon at Texas A&M

Coleman originally committed to Texas A&M before backing out due to a coaching change. He may be interested in the team again this time around. Marcel Reed is coming off a great season for the Aggies and is growing as a passer. He passed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions this past season. His top target needs to be replaced. KC Concepcion has declared for the NFL Draft. Concepcion was a transfer into the Texas A&M program this past season, and melded quickly with Reed, showing that Coleman could be in a similar situation should he choose to join the Aggies.

He will also be alongside Mario Craver, which could help Coleman see more targets. Craver was a big play threat this year, bringing in 59 receptions for 817 yards and four scores. Still, he is a smaller receiver, and Coleman would be a solid complement to him.

Could Lane Kiffin woo Coleman to LSU?

LSU is going to look like a different team this upcoming season. New head coach Lane Kiffin will be reshaping the roster, and part of that will need to be new wide receivers. LSU struggled on offense this past season, and the receiving groups were not good this year. Barion Brown was the leading receiver, bringing in 53 receptions for 532 yards and finding the endzone just once. He is also a senior and will be moving on after this year. Meanwhile, the second leading receiver was Zavion Thomas, who brought in 41 receptions for 488 yards and scored four times. He, too, is a senior.

Trey-Dez Green and Aaron Anderson will be returning next year. Green is a tight end and led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Anderson had 398 yards and did not find the endzone. LSU will also likely be bringing in a new quarterback, and depending on who that is, it could be an enticing option for the Auburn receiver to transfer into Baton Rouge alongside.

Oklahoma needs to add a star

Oklahoma was a CFP team, but the offense often struggled this year, including putting up just six points against Texas and just 17 points in each of the last two regular-season games. John Mateer has another year of eligibility and could return to the program next season. Mateer was having a great season before going down with an injury and struggling in his return to the field. Still, he threw for over 300 yards and two scores in each of his last two games.

Mateer had a solid weapon in Isaiah Sategna III, who brought in 67 receptions for 965 yards and found the end zone eight times. Still, Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis are both out of eligibility, meaning the next leading player at the wideout position is JaVonnie Gibson, who had just 18 receptions and 199 yards this past season. If Coleman wants to be a major player on a contender with a solid quarterback, Oklahoma will be an attractive option.