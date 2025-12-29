Indiana’s football team's playoff prep took a hit when defensive end Stephen Daley went down, but defensive coordinator Bryant Haines made it clear the mindset inside the building is next-man-up, not panic.

Speaking to Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times, Haines said the response is simple when depth gets tested: “There’s a job description that needs to be done.”

That same practical tone is hovering over Indiana’s quarterback outlook beyond the Rose Bowl, too. According to On3, Louisville and Indiana are two early schools “in the mix” to land TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover. It’s early, but it’s a notable pairing, an ACC program and a Big Ten contender, circling the same veteran option.

For now, Indiana’s immediate task is surviving the matchup with Alabama while reshuffling the pass rush. Daley’s production mattered: 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Losing that kind of edge pressure changes how you call a game.

Indiana’s defense has been a calling card all season, ranking third nationally in opponent points per game and third in opponent yards per game, with top-tier run defense and a strong sack rate.

The good news for Haines is that this isn’t a one-man front. Linebacker Isaiah Jones has been a consistent disrupter, and Haines told Niziolek there “was never a doubt” about what Jones would bring.

Behind him, Indiana has other sack producers who can help cover the loss, including Rolijah Hardy, Tyrique Tucker, and Mario Landino. The pressure doesn’t have to come from one jersey, but it does have to show up.

Indiana also got a boost on the other side of the ball. Pete Thamel of On3 reported that wide receiver Omar Cooper is back “at full speed” and expected to be fully available against Alabama.

With Cooper serving as a key target for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, that availability matters against a Crimson Tide defense that has been steady all year.

Indiana can’t replace Daley in one snap, but it can spread the workload, keep its pressure packages intact, and lean on a healthier offense while it chases a semifinal spot.