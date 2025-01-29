The Carolina Hurricanes completed a blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen with the Colorado Avalanche in a deal that sent Martin Necas the other way and also included the Chicago Blackhawks. It could end up being the biggest trade that happens this season, but with the NHL Trade Deadline coming up in March, front offices are saying that the Rantanen trade does not impact their approach.

“I don't think so, I don't believe it does,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“It doesn't really change anything for us,” Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “We will follow the same process we always do at this time of the year, and if there are opportunities to improve our team, we will pursue them.”

“No,” Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said.

“For us, it doesn't change anything,” New Jersey Devils president Tom Fitzgerald said. “We go through a process on evaluating our team and identify the areas where we want to improve. We want to be intentional on adding the right piece or pieces while being cognizant of the cost and our future.”

Those are four Eastern Conference competitors with the Hurricanes who are not changing their approach to the deadline as a result of the Rantanen acquisition. To add another team to the list, the defending champion Florida Panthers are another team that is not changing its strategy.

“We've spent the entire season on it: You look at your assets you look at your standings, you look at your projections, you have your plan, and my plan is to put together the best possible team we can,” Panthers president Bill Zito said. “I can't get a better team now than I could a week ago, right? … So, I just don't think keeping up with the Joneses is part of the equation for teams. We'll always do our best to get any players and pursue any situation that's going to give us the best chance to win. But I don't think it changes because everyone else is doing it. It's the same.”

The Hurricanes certainly made a splash, hoping that Rantanen can provide an offensive boost in the playoffs that helps them win the Stanley Cup. They will still have heavy competition in getting there, though. After the season, it will be up to the Hurricanes to commit enough money to re-sign Rantanen, as he is scheduled to hit free agency.