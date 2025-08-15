ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever 81-80 on Tuesday night. Sophie Cunningham made headlines following the game on her podcast, Show Me Something, by claiming that Paige Bueckers was getting “every freaking whistle.”

“I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong,” Cunningham said. “I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like you literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her. And that s**t is so annoying to me. And if you’re going to do that, then give it to our guards.”

Bueckers was asked about Cunningham's comments ahead of the Wings' game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“The great thing about this world is everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinions,” Buckers told reporters.

She later mentioned that she can't control certain things, but she can control her ability to stay “unaffected by the whistle.”

Paige Bueckers, Sophie Cunningham's comments

Bueckers issued a classy response, although her decision to use the word “unique” caught attention on social media. It is worth noting that Bueckers and Cunningham avoided making it personal. Cunningham said she wasn't a fan of Bueckers receiving (in her opinion) “every freaking whistle” while Bueckers said everyone is “entitled to their own opinions.”

With all of that being said, Bueckers only attempted four total free throw attempts in the game. In fact, she only attempted a couple more free throws than Cunningham — who finished the contest with two attempts.

Nevertheless, Bueckers clearly is not bothered by the comments. The Wings rookie is ready to move on and focus on Friday's game. Bueckers and the Wings are hoping to build momentum with a second consecutive victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.

