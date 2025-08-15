The Green Bay Packers will showcase new 1923-inspired throwback jerseys when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Week 9.

This will be the first time in NFL history that a team will wear modern helmets airbrushed to resemble the leather helmets used in the league’s early decades. The design features navy blue jerseys paired with the distinctive leather-look helmets, re-creating the style worn during one of the most pivotal years in franchise history.

Packers unveiled their '1923 Classic' alternate uniforms for the 2025 season 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MYindIUCKw — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2025

Packers historian Cliff Christl has called 1923 potentially the most important year in the team’s history, even surpassing landmark moments such as the hiring of Vince Lombardi in 1959 or Ron Wolf in 1991. That was the year the Packers became a publicly owned team, a historic step that put the franchise’s future in the hands of its supporters.

The Carolina Panthers matchup will be the only time this season the Packers wear the new throwback set. It is part of a broader slate of themed home games for the 2025 season, with each of the eight games carrying a unique focus. Previous Green Bay throwbacks have drawn from designs in the 1940s and 1950s, but this is the first to honor the 1923 look.

The Packers have lined up a special theme for every home game at Lambeau Field this season. They’ll kick things off in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions with a big opener that’s also Alumni Weekend, plus a 15th anniversary salute to their Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers.

Week 2 brings the Washington Commanders under the Thursday night lights for the “Winter Warning” whiteout game, where fans are encouraged to dress in white, and halftime will feature a special moment honoring Hall of Famer Sterling Sharpe. In Week 6, the Packers face the Bengals in their annual “Packers vs. Cancer” game.

When the Panthers come to town in Week 9, Green Bay will debut its 1923 throwback uniforms. The following week, they’ll host the Eagles in a “Salute to Service” tribute.

Week 12 against the Vikings will spotlight “My Cause My Cleats,” and the Week 14 rivalry clash with the Bears will honor the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. They’ll close out the home slate in Week 17 against the Ravens with “Fan Appreciation” day, a thank-you to the fans who pack Lambeau year after year.

The Week 2 “Winter Warning” game against Washington on September 11 will feature the Packers’ all-white uniform set, white helmets, jerseys, and pants, under Lambeau’s primetime lights for Thursday Night Football.

Fans are encouraged to wear white to create a “blizzard effect” in the stands. The all-white kit returns for a second straight season, but unlike in 2024, when it appeared twice, it will be worn only once in 2025.

During halftime of that game, the Packers will honor wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year as the 29th member from the organization.

Sharpe, a three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler from 1988 to 1994, will have his name added to the Lambeau Field façade.

Green Bay last hosted a throwback game in 2024, but this year’s 1923 Classic set represents a deeper historical nod. The leather-look helmet design has been seen before in college football, notably by the University of Illinois in 2024, but the Packers’ Week 9 appearance will be the first of its kind in the NFL.