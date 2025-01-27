The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche pulled off the trade of the year on Saturday involving Mikko Rantanen. The talented scorer was moved from Colorado to Carolina with free agency pending. While no one saw this trade coming, it was easy to piece together why it happened after the fact, with many assuming negotiations fell apart. Rantanen told The Athletic's Peter Baugh he did his part in the negotiations with the Avalanche.

“Chatted with Mikko Rantanen after Canes practice. On where Avalanche talks left off: “I was willing to take a significant discount from my market value. We had some chats a couple days before and then they traded me. … That’s why I didn’t expect it,” Baugh reported.

The issue between Rantanen and the Avalanche may have been the definition of market value. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Leon Draisaitl's $14 million contract “changed everything” for the Rantanen negotiations. Draisaitl will be the highest-paid player in the league when his extension starts next year.

Nathan MacKinnon signed the richest contract in NHL history when he inked a $12.6 million annual deal in 2023. If they were unwilling to pay Rantanen more than MacKinnon, the space between MacKinnon's deal and Draisaitl's deal cost the Avalanche. The Hurricanes benefitted and now enter the same negotiations.

The Hurricanes must keep Mikko Rantanen

Last year, the Hurricanes traded for the best player available at the trade deadline, Jake Guentzel. They were unable to re-sign him and he went to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the Hurricanes have made the playoffs every year under Rod Brind'amor, they have struggled to score in the postseason. They cannot let Rantanen hit free agency.

The Hurricanes traded Martin Necas, who had been that scorer for them this year. His blistering start had cooled off lately but he was a valuable part of this trade. Last year, they ditched Michael Bunting, two prospects, and their first-round pick for Guentzel. New general manager Eric Tulsky should make a statement by re-signing Rantanen.

Rantanen will be expensive but the Hurricanes have a lot of money coming off the books this offseason. Dimitry Orlov's $7.75 million and Taylor Hall's $6 million should clear enough space to sign the forward. A $14 million cap hit would be market value, regardless of what the Avalanche might think, and Carolina must play it.

The Hurricanes lost their first game with Rantanen and look to get into the win column Tuesday against the Rangers. He makes his home debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.