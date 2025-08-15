Entering his first NFL season as New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel has undoubtedly made his presence felt amidst the early stages, including getting into a recent back-and-forth with a reporter over Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs' health. In a short span since training camp, Vrabel has broken up two fights during joint practices, made a Diggs and Cardi B joke, and roasted two different opposing coaches/former teammates with a Tom Brady line.

This time, however, he wasn't smiling. Vrabel, when Patriots veteran reporter Phil Perry revealed Diggs said he wasn't sure if he'd be ready before the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, casting doubt on his readiness for Week 1, snapped back at Perry for his line of questioning.

“Did you really believe that, Phil [Perry]? I mean, you’re a smart guy. I don’t know where you went to school – it wasn’t Ohio State. But like, do you really believe that? Do you really believe that, Phil, or are you just trying to bait me into something?” Vrabel asked. I don't know the context in which he said it. You'd have to help me.

“He's been out here almost every day. I'm excited with where we're at, and we'll see when Week 1 comes. He's going to practice today. Hopefully, he helps us in the red zone, but we can't predict the future about Week 1. I just know he's going to be out there today. He works hard and he cares, which are two important things,” Vrabel concluded.

Mike Vrabel vs Phil Perry pic.twitter.com/ll6V0e1cgC — ⋆ (@80kft) August 14, 2025

Stefon Diggs gives a cryptic take on Patriots' Week 1 status

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs did give a non-committal response while looking ahead to his debut in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Still, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made a valid point, suggesting that Diggs can't know how his body will respond between now and then.

Diggs is taking things one day at a time, he said, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“We'll see,” Diggs replied. “Everybody is excited, man. I'm just, like, taking it day by day.”

However, he does feel good about where he's at this far in his recovery.

“I feel great. I mean, I'm pushing the needle always,” Diggs added. “I'm always on doing more than less. And you know we'll see about Week 1. I don't know how I feel about it. We'll see. Coaches aren't too excited about it. I'm not too excited, I'm just trying to take it day by day, so we'll see.”

EXCLUSIVE: When I asked Stefon Diggs about his Week 1 status, it was more about what he didn’t say…pic.twitter.com/JNXSqWQCCS — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 14, 2025

Diggs, coming off a torn ACL injury, signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots as a free agent.