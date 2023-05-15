As they gear up for a date with the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Carolina Hurricanes may soon be getting back a key member of their offense.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen was a full participant in practice Monday, less than a month after he had surgery to repair a broken left hand. He suffered the injury in Game 2 of the Hurricanes’ first-round series win.

Teravainen, a 22-goal scorer a season ago, has 43 points in 75 playoff games in his career. He had 37 points and scored 12 goals in the regular season and does not yet have a point this postseason.

The Hurricanes have overcome injuries to several top-six forwards to find themselves as one of the last four teams standing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their offense hasn’t missed a beat, as the Hurricanes scored 24 goals in five games against the New Jersey Devils in the second round.

Teravainen was potentially set to miss the entirety of the playoffs because of the injury, but hockey players will do anything they can to have a shot at winning the coveted Stanley Cup. Returning to the lineup less than a month after breaking a hand would be quite an accomplishment for the 28-year-old.

It’s still unknown whether the series will start Wednesday or Thursday given the Western Conference Finals are not yet set. The Vegas Golden Knights await the winner of the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken, who will decide their second-round series Monday night.

Whenever the Eastern Conference Finals do begin, expect Teuvo Teravainen to return to the Hurricanes’ top line.