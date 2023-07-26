The Carolina Hurricanes are making sure that one of their best players isn't going anywhere for a long, long time. The Hurricanes have signed Sebastian Aho to an eight-year, $78 million contract extension. Sebastian Aho's contract includes a $9.75 million average annual value and runs through the 2031-2032 NHL season.

Aho had been set to hit free agency in 2024. The extension prevents the Hurricanes' star from testing the open market next year. There won't be any questions about Aho's future in Carolina as the team chases a Stanley Cup.

The new contract makes Aho one of just 18 players who have an AAV of $9.75 million or more, according to Spotrac. Aho's contract is one of 15 in the NHL that is worth more than $77 million in total value.

Aho is entering the final season of a five-year, $42.295 million contract.

Aho helped lead the Hurricanes to one of their best seasons in franchise history. With a team-high 36 goals to go along with 31 assists, Aho was a key contributor to Carolina finishing the 2022-2023 season with 113 points. Only the Boston Bruins had more points than the Hurricanes in the regular season. After going 8-3 in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carolina was swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hurricanes selected Aho with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's scored at least 24 goals in each of the last seven seasons and at least 36 goals in three of the last four years. Aho posted a career-high 83 points during the 2018-2019 campaign.

Carolina has won a playoff series in four of the last five seasons. The Hurricanes are among the favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.