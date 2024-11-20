ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 13-4-0 on the year and have won three of their last four games. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Blues took the early lead, but the Hurricanes would tie it up in the first period. In the second period, Martin Necas would add his second assist of the game, and then score a goal. He would add one more goal in the third as the Hurricanes won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Flyers come into the game at 8-9-2 on the year. They have won three of their last four as well. Last time out, they would face the Colorado Avalanche. After a scoreless first period, Cale Makar would score twice in the second. The Avalanche would add a goal in the third, but they Flyrs would attempt the comeback. They would fall short though, losing 3-2.

Here are the Hurricanes-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Flyers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -230

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118(

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Flyers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with four goals and 11 assists on the year, including a goal and five assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has six goals and ten assists this year with four goals and four assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has nine goals and an assist on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has 11 goals and 19 assists on the year, including four goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has two goals and nine assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and nine assists. Further, three of the goals and six of the assists have come on the power play this year.

Spencer Martin is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 1-1-0 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. In his last start, he stopped all 24 shots he faced in a shutout victory over the Senators.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, while having five goals and an assist on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Owen Tippett. Tippett comes in with four goals and six assists on the year. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with three goals and six assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has been solid this year. He has six goals and nine assists on the season. Further, Bobby Brink has added production. Brink comes into the game with three goals and six assists on the year. The Flyers also get offensive production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim has five goals and seven assists on the year from the blue line.

It is expected to be Ivan Fedotov in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 3-3-0 on the year with a 3.64 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. Fedotov has been hit-and-miss as of late. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 25 shots. It was his second game in the last five allowing two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .910. Still, he has given up four or more goals in three of his last five starts.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes have been scoring great this year, scoring 4.00 goals per game this year. Further, they are eighth in the NHL on the power play. They have also played great defense. The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in goals against per game and the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Flyers are scoring just 2.79 goals per game. While they are fourth on the penalty kill, they are 29th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Hurricanes will have no trouble scoring in this one, and come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL fixture. Take the Hurricanes to win big in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+112)