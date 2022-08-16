HyperX partners with SoLa I CAN Center

HyperX announces its partnership with the SoLa I CAN Technology & Entrepreneurship Center powered by Riot Games today.

HyperX donated an array of gaming peripherals to support SoLa I CAN, which will go to its esports arena and gaming center in South Los Angeles. HyperX peripherals like headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, microphones, and other products are being used to build out SoLa facilities for local students to use while visiting the center. HyperX aims to improve representation for Black and Brown talent to enter into gaming and esports as professionals, and this partnership helps HyperX achieve that goal.

“HyperX is proud to help make an impact with SoLa Impact andtheSoLa I CAN Foundation by providingtools for learning at the Technology & Entrepreneurship Center.The center helps to close the digital divide, promote diversity in tech and change mindsets about gaming. Members of the community that come to the center will have a chance to achieve their dreams and elevate their skill levels in a game-positive environment,” says HyperX head of strategic alliances Wendy Lecot. “By having a space to pursue their interests and aspirations based on the shared love of gaming, the residents of South Los Angeles will have a chance to help shape the future of the gamingculture and esports.”

SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with the objective of giving Black and Brown communities high-quality and affordable housing. The SoLa I CAN Foundation is affiliated with SoLa Impact as its 501 (c)3 nonprofit. The SoLa I CAN Foundation aims to improve the lives of low-income community residents in Los Angeles to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty through education and economic mobility.

“HyperX’s donation of equipment to the center helps make this facility a world-class institution able to provide our local youth with an amazing access point for technology education and career training,” says SoLa Impact Chief Impact Officer Sherri Francois. “The SoLa Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games is thefirst esports and gaming facility of its kind in South Los Angeles, where youth and community members can learn and develop their skills to prepare for tomorrow’s workforce.”

HyperX continues to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer, which includes folks who are on the fringes of society. These partnerships help provide equity to the less fortunate, giving them better chances to succeed in life and in their careers of choice.