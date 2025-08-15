Trade rumors have been surrounding the Atlanta Falcons all offseason as Michael Penix Jr. is set to be the starting quarterback. All signs point toward Kirk Cousins staying on the roster for now. However, rumors are swirling after one NFL Insider speculated the Los Angeles Rams could make a trade for Cousins before the trade deadline.

During a guest appearance on the NFL Network, Insider Tom Pelissero thinks the Rams could be a potential landing spot for the 36-year-old quarterback. Although the Falcons seemingly claimed they have no intentions of trading Kirk Cousins, Pelissero believes things could change as the regular season proceeds.

“I've been told [Kirk Cousins] has had a great camp. He's healthy again, coming off that Achilles [injury]… But Cousins has made it clear he wants to play. The Falcons did get calls on Cousins back in the spring. But it was nothing that really moved the needle… Now, if there is a coach and a scheme that Cousins knows well, for instance, the Rams and Sean McVay, it is certainly possible that Cousins could end up elsewhere at some point between now and November 4 trade deadline.”

Trading for Kirk Cousins would likely only occur if something major happened to Matthew Stafford. The Rams' quarterback has been dealing with a back injury throughout the preseason and has yet to participate in training camp. However, Los Angeles seems positive that Stafford will be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

Additionally, the Falcons seem to like the idea of having Kirk Cousins play the backup role behind Penix. He brings quality insurance in case Penix falls to injury, as Atlanta is a team with playoff aspirations. With the NFL trade deadline in early November, there is plenty of time to see where both teams are in the standings before a potential trade falls through.

