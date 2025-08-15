The Green Bay Packers have a couple of big things in store for their fans this season, as they turn back the clock to the 1900s to honor a key piece of the organization's history. They are also heading to the more recent past to spotlight one of the greatest offensive players to ever wear the green, white and gold.

Green Bay will welcome in new Pro Football Hall of Fame member Sterling Sharpe during Week 2 of the 2025-26 campaign, via Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. The former wide receiver electrified Lambeau Field for seven years, earning three First-Team All-Pro selections and five invitations to the Pro Bowl during his magnificent run. He posted 595 receptions for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns in 112 regular season games, ranking in the top-four in franchise history for all three categories.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft only got to compete in the postseason in 1994, but he sure made the experience count. Sharpe amassed 229 receiving yards and four TDs across two games against the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He suited up every week of his career until he suffered a neck injury ahead of the 1994-95 playoffs. The Packers fell to the dynastic Cowboys once again. Who is to say what would have happened if No. 84 was available?

Article Continues Below

Sharpe was forced to retire after scoring a career-high 18 touchdowns in a single campaign. Considering he was not even 30 years old when he played his final NFL game, it is reasonable to assume that the Glennville, Georgia native could have set Packers records that would still stand today had he finished his career on his own terms. Green Bay won Super Bowl 31 two seasons later.

Sharpe's younger brother, fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, gifted him his first championship ring. Sterling had to wait three decades to secure a bust in Canton, Ohio, and when that time came on Aug. 2, he handed his Gold Jacket to Shannon to reciprocate the grand gesture.

The Packers clearly want to offer their special thanks to the 1992 receiving triple crown winner. Perhaps the presumably heavy dose of nostalgia will spur them on in their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Washington Commanders.