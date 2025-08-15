After the Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, manager Dave Roberts provided an injury update. Muncy is headed to the IL with a Grade 1 oblique strain injury. Roberts also announced that the Dodgers acquired third baseman Buddy Kennedy to fill in for Muncy.

However, Roberts doesn't believe the Grade 1 oblique strain will be long-term, he said, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“I don’t think anybody expects it to be season-ending,” Roberts said ahead of the Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Muncy is batting .258 this season with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a .389 on-base percentage throughout the 2025 MLB season.

Max Muncy gets unforunate update before Dodgers-Padres series

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy will miss the Padres series this week and beyond as he'll be nursing his Grade 1 oblique strain injury that has been bothering him over the past two days. Muncy was scratched out of the lineup ahead of the Dodgers' series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Muncy felt soreness in his right side before Wednesday's matchup, per MLB.com's Sonja Chen

“Max Muncy was scratched because he felt soreness in his right side while in the cage today,” Chen reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He'll have testing, but doesn't think it's muscular.”

After Muncy was diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain, the Dodgers claimed third baseman Buddy Kennedy off waivers. Kennedy, who split time this season with the Phillies and the Blue Jays, had one home run and six RBIs in 21 at-bats. He appeared in only six games in the major leagues this season, including four with the Phillies and two with the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers will host the Padres in a three-game series, starting on Friday and ending with an afternoon matchup on Sunday.