‘I feel 18 again’: Sean Monahan’s strong take on trade to Canadiens will hype up fans

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to bounce back from one of the worst seasons in franchise history. And they hope veteran forward Sean Monahan can capture lightning in a bottle.

Les Canadiens de Montréal acquired Monahan, along with a conditional 2025 first-round pick, from the Calgary Flames on August 18. The Flames received future considerations. Calgary cleared cap space and signed Nazem Kadri shortly thereafter.

Monahan took a tour around the Canadiens home rink, the Bell Centre, on Monday. The recently married forward has spent nine years in the league. He told NHL.com that these are exciting times for him and his family.

“Being traded to Montreal boosted my confidence. I feel like I’m 18 again and just starting in the League,” said Monahan.

“It’s a fun time. I’m married now. My wife’s super excited for a new city. We’re starting the rest of our lives together here, and it’s a little bit closer to home. It’s an exciting time. It’s a great change for us, so I’m excited to settle in and get going.”

The new Canadiens forward, who is recovering from hip surgery, is feeling good. He hopes to make a full recovery soon. In fact, he hopes to take the ice on October 12th for the team’s home opener.

However, Monahan expressed a bit of nervousness regarding the deal. It is the first time he will take the ice for a team not named the Calgary Flames.

“To be honest, I was nervous coming into the dressing room. I’ve been in a certain place for almost 10 years and change isn’t something I’m really used to. I only played for one team in Junior and I only played for one team my whole NHL career,” said Monahan, also referencing his tenure with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s.

Nevertheless, the rich history of the Canadiens organization has made an impact. Moreover, the people around him have helped as well.

“Everyone’s super nice, so I’m comfortable and felt super welcomed. This is a special franchise. There’s a lot of history behind it, and I’m really glad to be a part of it,” Sean Monahan said.