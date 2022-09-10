‘I have major concerns’: John Tortorella sounds off on Flyers team culture

Flyers head coach John Tortorella will begin his first training camp on September 21. However, he has already identified one area in need of major improvement.

Tortorella spoke with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday where he mentioned the team’s culture was in need of a change. And he planned on implementing that change from day one.

“I have major concerns about the (locker) room,” Tortorella said. “I’ve spent some time in the office talking to players, talking to personnel, talking to (general manager) Chuck (Fletcher), all the front office. There are major concerns about what goes on in there.”

“Before we even step on the ice, situations and standards and accountability in the room is forefront. You can’t get squat done on the ice until you get your room straightened out, and I think we have a little bit of work to do there.”

Tortorella mentioned conversations he had with players created unease with how things were handled by the previous coach. The new Flyers coach took over for Mike Yeo, who led the team to a last-place finish in the Metropolitan division last season.

Furthermore, one player Tortorella believes can spearhead change in the Flyers dressing room is Tony DeAngelo. The team acquired the defenseman from the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2022 NHL Draft.

“I think Tony is going to give us some personality,” the Flyers head coach said. “I think he’s going to give us competitiveness, he’s going to give us some will.”

“Everybody I’ve talked to about him that’s played with him love him, coaches, because he goes to battle for you. He’s that type of guy. He’s a good player. I’m really anxious to coach him and see what he’s all about,” Tortorella said.