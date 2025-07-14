The Atlanta Hawks made a flurry of moves during the offseason to help improve their team going into next season, and they have a chance to build off of what they were able to do last year. One of the first moves they made was to trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and soon after, they added Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency.

The one player involved in those two free agency signings was Trae Young, who helped recruit Alexander-Walker and Kennard to join the team. Though Young has helped the team this offseason, there seems to be little progress on a contract extension for himself, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

“He's really excited with this young team,” Spears said. “Believes that they can be a contender if they're healthy. But the one question remains: what happens with his extension? He has a potential, four-year, $229 million extension.

“Right now, there are no substantial talks in terms of an extension at the moment.”

Young has proven throughout his career that he can raise the floor of a team when he's on the court with his scoring and playmaking ability. He should be considered one of the better guards in the league, and there's no question he should be paid like it.

Hawks looking to make run in Eastern Conference

The Hawks look like a different team than last season with the depth they've added over the offseason, and they have a chance to be among the best in the Eastern Conference. With the injuries to players such as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the conference is wide open, and teams have made moves to help them be competitive next season.

The Hawks are one of those teams, and with the core they already have, things are looking up for them. Jalen Johnson missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, and everyone is expecting him to come back and have a strong year like he did when he was healthy. Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher showed growth throughout last season, and they should be able to take another leap with the team.

Young will continue to be the dynamic player he is, and it's safe to say he has the necessary pieces around him to try and make some noise in the East. If this team can stay relatively healthy, they should definitely be someone to watch out for at the end of the season.