The injury bug may never escape the Los Angeles Chargers. When the Chargers selected Mike Williams with their first-round pick to become the first-ever Charger chosen in Los Angeles to begin the new era, he had a lot of expectations coming from a championship team at Clemson. Despite his successful career, injuries got in the way time and time again.

Williams has missed a significant number of games in his career and often played while injured. Williams missed 27 games with the Chargers in seven seasons. He appeared in all 18 games last year between stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. That is a good sign, even though his production was much lower than it was with LA.

On Monday, it was announced that Williams has been placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp. Rookies have already shown up to camp for the Chargers besides second-rounder Tre Harris. Harris is dealing with contract conversations and is holding out. This means, as of now, the Chargers are without both Harris and Williams for training camp.

That is not a good thing for the quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. They desperately need both Williams and Harris out there getting reps with the offense. Both are expected to be the starting outside receivers to allow Ladd McConkey to roam around in the slot. In the meantime, receiver Quinton Johnston needs to take advantage of the extra reps with the ones, as the team is still expecting him to break out. Johnston improved in his sophomore season after a rough rookie campaign, and the ceiling is high for the former first-round pick from TCU.

The Chargers can activate Williams off the PUP list at any time ahead of the season if he has passed a physical. If he isn't activated ahead of the season, then Williams must miss four games. Williams joins others on the PUP list as well.