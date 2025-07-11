The Houston Rockets have made massive moves this offseason, notably with their blockbuster signing of Kevin Durant with the simultaneous departure of young star Jalen Green. Still, the Rockets boast a young core of talented players, one of which has emerged as Kentucky standout Guard Reed Sheppard. Clearly, Nike has taken notice and gave Sheppard is own PE colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3 Turbo, available for purchase now.

Reed Sheppard played 52 games during his Rookie campaign last season, averaging 4.4 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 1.4 APG. While it wasn't the breakout season he had hoped for, Sheppard grew as one of the league's more consistent spot-up three shooters at 33.8%. There's always room for improvement, but it's clear that the ceiling for potential is high for Sheppard.

A wave of young players throughout the league, including Pistons' Cade Cunningham and Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham, have favored the Nike GT Cut 3 series as their preferred footwear options throughout the season. Just like the aforementioned names, Sheppard will take his turn debuting his own PE (player exclusive) colorway of the popular model.

Nike GT Cut 3 Turbo (Reed Sheppard PE)

The official colorway comes in as Platinum Violet/Black-White-Bright Crimson for an ensemble that meshes perfectly with the Rockets' uniform scheme. The GT Cut 3 Turbo is the latest in Nike's Basketball innovation, featuring a new ribbed synthetic shell, updated tongue padding, and use of the ZoomX midsole cushioning. The shoes are comfortable, while still remaining firm and maximizing energy return for the player.

Reed Sheppard's PE edition will consist of a Platinum Violet base with hits of Bright Crimson on the Nike Swoosh, ZoomX plate, and tongue logos. The shoes will also feature finer details such as a speckled midsole and “REED” stitched onto the inside tongue, making these a truly clean PE and the first of hopefully many for the Rockets' young prospect.

The Nike GT Cut 3 Turbo “Reed Sheppard” released on July 7, 2025 for a retail tag of $210, making this one of Nike's more expensive performance basketball models. The colorway is now available via Nike in full sizing, so don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair!