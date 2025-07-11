Newly acquired Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant isn't taking back what some perceived as a slight to Michael Jordan.

On LeBron James and Steve Nash's ‘Mind the Game' podcast, Durant said, in regards to the constant commitment of playing professional basketball at an elite level, “Some people say, ‘I wanna go play baseball. And then I wanna come back. Well, some people say, ‘I'mma go 22 straight.'

As expected, the comment drew strong reactions from NBA fans, many of whom were divided along the already drawn James vs.  Jordan lines. And while Durant received plenty of criticism, he continued to defend himself on X, formerly Twitter, in a series of replies to fans.

  • “U look at it as sneak dissin but I just told the truth,” Durant wrote in a reply.
  • “Did I say he wasn’t?” Durant wrote in response to a question about Jordan being obsessed with basketball. “U assume I was thinking that because I said he went to play baseball. Some people need a break and that’s fine, some people don’t. I get why u sensitive about it tho, mj is a god.”
  • “Mj retired 3 times. It’s okay to call that out my brother, I got 1 million dollars worth of Mj shoes in my house hahaha. It’s okay, he retired 3 times and still the goat. Ima applaud that just like Ima applaud playing 22 years at an ELITE level. I like basketball tho, you love individuals more,” Durant wrote.
Article Continues Below

Jordan, who won three straight championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993 and again from 1996 to 1998, retired after each three-peat. In 1993, more than two months after the murder of his father, Jordan announced his retirement. Four months later, he began pursuing a career in baseball in the Chicago White Sox's minor league system. Jordan cited his father as a major reason for his decision to shift his focus to the sport.

Jordan's baseball career proved far less successful than basketball, though, and in March 1995, he decided to return to the NBA and the Bulls. That year, Chicago was knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Orlando Magic. The following season, Jordan led the Bulls to the first of three straight titles, after which Jordan again retired despite considering leaving the Bulls for another team.

Following a stint as the top executive and an owner of the Washington Wizards, Jordan returned to playing, and he spent two seasons (the 14th and 15th of his career) with the Wizards before retiring for the third and final time. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

After being acquired by the Rockets this offseason, Durant, 36, is set to play his 18th season in the NBA.

More Houston Rockets News
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dives for a loose ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0.
Rockets’ Kevin Durant responds to fans’ claim of Ime Udoka ‘locking him up’Richard Pereira ·
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Why playing with Kevin Durant will be ‘crazy’ for Rockets’ Reed SheppardJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Rockets star Kevin Durant calls out fans with revelation about increase in injuriesJackson Stone ·
Kevin Durant attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Rockets’ Kevin Durant sends warning to players who aren’t ‘obsessed’ with gameJackson Stone ·
Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) dunks in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Jeff Green continues to defy odds, will play 18th season despite open heart surgery in 2011Derick Quinanola ·
Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo drops major declaration on Kevin Durant trade to RocketsPaolo Mariano ·