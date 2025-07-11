It's been a long road for 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant to land back in Texas as the newest member of the Houston Rockets, but the Longhorn alumni always carries his Seattle roots close to his heart no matter the point in his career. Honoring his Rookie season with the SuperSonics, Kevin Durant's upcoming Nike KD 18 will sport a “Rain City” colorway.

Kevin Durant of the Texas Longhorns was drafted second overall at the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. Durant appeared in 80 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 20.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while earning Rookie of the Year honors. The following season, the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City as the Thunder and KD began a whole new chapter of his illustrious career.

The Nike KD 18 first dropped in April 2025 as the newest iteration in Durant's longtime signature line with Nike. He joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only NBA players with lifetime contracts from Nike, so it's great to see Durant keeping things fresh and constantly bringing new looks to his sneakers.

Nike KD 18 “Rain City”

🗓️ July 22nd

The newest KD 18 will arrive in Black/University Gold-Anthracite-Fir-Dark Smoke Grey for a clean take on the unique silhouette. The “Rain City” nickname is given thanks to the rainy climate in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The shoes are primarily black and made from a number of synthetic materials. The Air Terra Humara wings along the upper are piped in gold to match the outlined Nike Swoosh and speckled laces.

While most other components of the shoe are done in black, including the KD logos along the tongue, the hallmark feature of this shoe is the water droplet pattern along the upper, giving these a wet or rainy appearance. Finally, we see “6.28.07” stitched onto the inside tongue, indicating the exact date Durant was drafted to Seattle.

The Nike KD 18 “Rain City” is set to release July 22, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoes come in full sizing and will be made available via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms. Expect a general release with ample quantities as Nike continues innovate forward with their basketball line.