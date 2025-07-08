The Houston Rockets are feeling optimistic after acquiring Kevin Durant in a seven-team trade. On social media, the Rockets posted a hype video of Durant, setting the tone for what they expect to be a memorable season.

But NBA insider Tim MacMahon is taking that optimism a step further.

On Tuesday, he told ESPN that the Rockets have a good chance of contending for an NBA title.

“The Rockets are realistic championship contenders with this trade of Kevin Durant and that's the whole reason the deal happened.”

Last year, the Rockets finished with a 52-30 record. Ultimately, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Durant is coming off tumultuous time with the Phoenix Suns. A period that was defined by some individual success, but playoff struggles and rumblings about team turmoil.

Now with Durant thrown into the mix, can glory return to Clutch City?

Are the Rockets destined to win it all with KD?

The Rockets haven't one an NBA championship since 1995 with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler leading the way. Since then, they found themselves in the playoffs but didn't get back to the promised land.

When it comes to Durant, he is at that advanced stage of his career. He is 36 years old, but is still one of the best players in the game.

Last season, he averaged 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Along the way, Durant made his 15th NBA All-Star game.

Also, Durant didn't arrive to Houston by himself. As part of the trade, the Rockets also got Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks. Capela was drafted by the Rockets in 2014.

They got him back in exchange for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who went to the Suns.

The Rockets still have a core four of Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith, Alperen Şengün, and Amen Thompson. Durant brings a sense of dynamism to that mix, not to mention leadership and experience.

All in all, it could very well be a game changing season for the Rockets.

