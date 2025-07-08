Kevin Durant will enter a new phase of his career with the Houston Rockets once the NBA season tips off. His new team already feels like they’ve acquired a premier talent that will allow them to make a legitimate NBA Finals run.

The Rockets' social media team recently posted a transformation video in anticipation of Durant's arrival. The video shows real footage of the two-time champion in a Phoenix Suns uniform and uses a fire effect to transition to a version of the video that includes Durant in a Rockets jersey.

“It’s our lucky day,” said the post’s caption.

"It's our lucky day," said the post's caption.

It's our lucky day 🎰 pic.twitter.com/y9zxLAnvjw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 7, 2025

Durant was traded to the Rockets late last month. The deal ended months of speculation regarding the Suns’ intentions for the 15-time All-Star. There were whispers that Phoenix shopped Durant prior to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, and it became clear that the franchise was ready to pivot away from its current roster construction.

“[The Suns] wanted me to go,” Durant told Kay Adams shortly after the trade was reported. “They got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. We can move on, and good luck to them going forward. Always remember my time there, but we're on to something else.”

The deal ultimately included seven teams and required the Rockets to trade Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and other key assets. Following a 52-30 season that saw them fall to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the postseason, it was evident that Houston needed an offensive boost.

Last season, the team ranked 27th in effective field goal percentage on off-the-dribble jumpers and 24th in effective field goal percentage on all jumpers. Durant figures to add an immediate solution. The crafty veteran is known for his scoring prowess. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 62 games last season, and led the NBA in points per direct isolation among players to run 200 isolations during the same campaign.

“Kevin impacts the game on both ends of the court and is one of the most efficient scorers in the history of basketball,” Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said. “We liked the growth our team showed last season and believe Kevin’s skill set will integrate seamlessly.”

The 37-year-old has seen it all, and he is ready to leave the desert behind and catch fire in Space City.