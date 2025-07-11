NBA fans were quick to notice Ime Udoka's approach towards defending Kevin Durant. The new Houston Rockets star caught wind of this, explaining his perspective.

Fans were likely pointing at the 2022 first-round series between Udoka's Boston Celtics and Durant's Brooklyn Nets. Udoka's defensive tactics were excellent as Durant struggled throughout the series. He averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Celtics swept him and the Nets 4-0. He shot 38.6% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

Durant noticed this conversation on social media, so he decided to give his side of the story.

“Watching Ime vs KD film rn, Ime was kinda locking you up @KDTrey5,” the fan stated.

“Good film study. I ain’t gon lie it was a wrestling match, I looked over to the ref one time and he was like “stop all that f***** cryin”. He was an OG so he sound like my uncle when he said, I had to lock in real quick,” Durant responded.

What lies ahead for Kevin Durant, Rockets

It's intriguing insight for Kevin Durant to provide about Ime Udoka, who's now his head coach with the Rockets.

Durant joined the Rockets following a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns. They acquired him in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft compensation.

Durant's time with the Suns didn't go too well. Sustaining a second-round exit in 2023, they lost in a four-game sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves the following year. They didn't even make the playoffs this past season.

Durant wasn't a negative throughout his stint with the Suns, but it was clear the team's quality wasn't up to championship standards. This resulted in his exit as he begins a new chapter with Houston.

The Rockets possess plenty of talent after the trade, which will prove to beneficial as they can excel on both sides of the ball. If all goes well, Durant and Udoka might be leading the squad to title contention in the 2025-26 season.