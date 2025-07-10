Recently, the Houston Rockets made arguably the splashiest move of this NBA offseason by trading for former Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in exchange for a package centered around Jalen Green and draft compensation. The move figures to vault the Rockets onto the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy this year.

Durant recently stopped by his pal LeBron James' “Mind The Game” podcast with co-host Steve Nash, who coached Durant when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets. One of the topics discussed was the dedication that it takes to remain at the level that players like James and Durant have for so long.

“It's traits you gotta acquire as a human being in order to maintain what you got. And obsession is one of them,” said Durant.

Durant's love of the sport of basketball has never been something that could be questioned. In fact, last year, a video of Durant working on his jumper in a nightclub went viral, serving as further proof of his dedication to the game.

A big move for Houston

The Rockets are coming off of a season in which they surprised many by securing the number two seed in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture but ultimately succumbed to a much more experienced Golden State Warriors squad in the first round of the postseason.

The Rockets' defense was among the league's elite throughout last year, which mostly continued during the playoff loss to Golden State. However, questions about the team's halfcourt offense ultimately came to fruition during that series.

Enter Durant, arguably the most gifted pure scorer to ever pick up a basketball who is still getting it done at the age of 36 (37 by the time the 2025-26 season gets underway).

Durant's skillset is such that he can gel easily with most any system, and he can be lethal with or without the ball in his hands.

With the seven-foot sniper now in the fold, the Rockets are hoping that this is the year they hoist their first NBA championship trophy in three decades.