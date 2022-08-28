‘I love the Jets’: Denzel Mims breaks silence after trade request

Denzel Mims said mere days after requesting a trade from the New York Jets that he loves the team and has “no problem” with them.

Denzel Mims: “I love the Jets. I don’t have no problem with the Jets.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 28, 2022

Perhaps Mims was caught up in the moment after his best performance in a Jets uniform Sunday. The third-year pro had seven catches for 102 yards and his first touchdown in the NFL, albeit in a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants. Just days earlier his agent released a statement to publicly request a trade after Mims failed to move up the depth chart at wide receiver during training camp.

When asked about the trade request Sunday, Mims deferred those questions to his agent, though he did profess his love for the Jets. The response was not exactly as warm when he was asked about the Jets coaching staff.

Denzel Mims on his relationship with the #Jets coaches: “It is what it is. It’s my coaches. I have nothing but respect for them.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 28, 2022

Mims was a second-round pick by the Jets out of Baylor in the 2020 NFL Draft. He averaged 15.5 yards on 23 receptions as a rookie with Adam Gase as head coach. Mims never gained traction with Robert Saleh and the new coaching staff last season. He lost 20 pounds due to an illness and struggled to catch up for the rest of the season. Mims had eight receptions in 11 games.

Saleh praised Mims throughout the offseason for being in excellent shape and improving his understanding of the playbook. Yet Mims saw very little time with the ones on offense, working behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith on the depth chart.

Mims led the Jets with 12 catches in the preseason, playing exclusively with the backups.

Six targets. Six catches. One TD. Denzel Mims comes down with the score 🙌pic.twitter.com/gqO7bnMOh7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2022

“He’s one of our six best receivers,” Saleh said Sunday. “He’s going to be here as far as I’m concerned.”

Whether Mims is on the Jets roster when they open the season on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens is unknown. General manager Joe Douglas did not shed much light on the situation during an in-game interview with CBS Sports on Sunday.

“No updates,” Douglas said. “Denzel obviously wants to play. He wants to be a starter and we have a really deep wide receiver room and Denzel is a really valued member of that group. … He brings a lot to the team. We want what’s best for Denzel and we also will do what’s right by the organization.”

Mims didn’t make any waves when discussing what his emotions could be should he stay with the Jets.

“I just control what I can control,” Mims said. “I can just come out here every day, do my part, come to work every day and grind every day.”

After another intriguing chapter was added to this saga Sunday, Denzel Mims’ story is to be continued with the ending unclear.