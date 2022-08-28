Denzel Mims finally scores NFL TD in dominant preseason performance after Jets trade request

Denzel Mims punctuated his recent trade request from the New York Jets with his first NFL touchdown Sunday against the New York Giants.

The third-year pro made a sensational grab on a 29-yard pass from Chris Streveler in the fourth quarter against the Giants. The touchdown tied the game, which the Jets won 31-27.

Denzel Mims is having himself a day: ◦ 6 catches

◦ 91 receiving yards

Denzel Mims’ agent released a statement this week publicly asking for a trade, saying “it’s just time.” Mims had said earlier in training camp that he wanted to be one of the Jets starting wide receivers.

However, the enigmatic Mims is likely fifth — at best — on the team’s depth chart behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios. He also might be behind Jeff Smith, who contributes regularly on special teams, as well.

Coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Mims is “one of our six best receivers and he’s going to be here as far as I’m concerned.”

Saleh said Friday that Mims is one of the best 53 players on the Jets and belongs on the opening-day roster. Whether he remains with the Jets that long (Week 1 is Sept. 11) is in question.

Denzel Mims, who caught eight passes in 11 games last season and had not scored a touchdown in two NFL seasons, had seven catches for 102 yards Sunday. Though he was likely being showcased, Mims played exclusively with the backups and had the fans at MetLife Stadium cheering his every move late in the game.

“He was gritty,” Saleh said. “He fought all the way through … he won some contested footballs … it was good to see him do it in a game setting.”

No doubt his agent and Jets general manager Joe Douglas were thrilled with Denzel Mims’ performance. The Jets don’t want to simply give away their second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, and his trade value should have received a nice boost.