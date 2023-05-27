Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Even before Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made it to the NBA, he already has big dreams for his career. Apparently, he doesn’t want to simply be a superstar. He wants so much more.

Tatum revealed as much while speaking on The Players’ Tribune, emphasizing his desire to actually become the face of the NBA.

“When I was thinking about playing in the league … I don’t want to just get there, I want to be the face, I want to be one of the best players,” Tatum told Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles in the interview.

Jayson Tatum was drafted third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. While he didn’t win Rookie of the Year that season, there’s no denying that he established himself as an up-and-coming superstar in just his first year alone. Remember, Tatum played a key role as Boston made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 before losing to the then LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics, with Tatum leading the way, have transformed into a powerhouse playoff team and a legitimate title contender ever since then. They made the NBA Finals in 2022 and have a great chance to repeat that again as they try to complete their 3-0 comeback against the Miami Heat this 2023.

Despite the fact that the Beantown team has yet to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Tatum has undoubtedly made huge strides in making his dream of becoming the face of the NBA and one of its best players a reality.