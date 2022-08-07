‘I was pretty nervous’: Jordan Montgomery reacts to shutting down Yankees in first Cardinals start

Jordan Montgomery was involved in one of the more surprising trades of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Montgomery found himself going from the New York Yankees, a team that could have used another starting pitcher, to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals dealt from their excess of outfielders, giving New York Harrison Bader in return, resulting in a shocking deal for both sides.

Jordan Montgomery wasn’t expecting to be traded by New York, but that’s how life in the MLB works sometimes. The Cardinals made it a point of theirs to shore up their starting rotation at the deadline, and the early returns show they may have gotten a steal in Montgomery.

Jordan Montgomery ended up making his first start with the Cardinals against his old team in the Yankees. And he was spectacular, going five scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and a walk, while picking up a strikeout along the way. But it wasn’t as easy as it looked for Montgomery, as he was pretty nervous prior to the start, and ended up leaving the game as a precaution due to a hamstring cramp.

“It’s not exactly what you want to do for your first time being in a new organization. But I’m a competitor. I was pretty nervous, especially with how hot it was. The humidity is definitely different from New York. My body started cramping up. I gave the team five innings.” – Jordan Montgomery, ESPN

Jordan Montgomery powered his way through a difficult first outing with the Cardinals, against one of the most dangerous offenses in the league nonetheless. It was certainly an encouraging first outing for Montgomery with his new team, and as St. Louis continues on their recent stretch of winning, they will need more outings like Montgomery’s to make some noise in the National League this season.