The St. Louis Cardinals’ fifth overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, Liam Doyle, made his first appearance at Busch Stadium this week and delivered a clear message.

“What's up, Cardinals Nation, at the field for the first time,” Doyle said in an Instagram video. “Looks awesome here, ready to get to work.”

The 22-year-old hard-throwing left-hander arrives in St. Louis with exceptional credentials and high expectations.

Doyle emerged as college baseball’s top strikeout pitcher in 2025, leading all NCAA Division I qualifiers with a 15.5 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) ratio. In 19 appearances (17 starts) for the University of Tennessee, he posted a 10–4 record, a 3.20 ERA, and a school-record 164 strikeouts over 95 2/3 innings. His performance earned him SEC Pitcher of the Year honors.

Originally from New Hampshire, Doyle’s path to Tennessee included stops at Coastal Carolina and Ole Miss. At Coastal in 2023, he struck out 69 in 56 1/3 innings, then posted 84 strikeouts in 55 innings at Ole Miss in 2024. He also helped pitch a combined no-hitter against St. Bonaventure, Tennessee’s first since 2002, and entered the season ranked as the No. 1 draft prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law.

Doyle’s draft availability at No. 5 came after several unexpected early selections as the Washington Nationals took 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits No. 1 overall, and the Los Angeles Angels selected UC-Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremner at No. 2. LSU’s Kade Anderson and Ethan Holliday out of high school(son of Cardinals legend Matt Holliday) followed, leaving Doyle available for St. Louis.

Cardinals assistant GM and scouting director Randy Flores praised Doyle’s swing-and-miss arsenal, noting his ability to generate separation between his fastball and split-fingered fastball. Flores stressed the long-term value of acquiring a pitcher with a 101 mph fastball and explosive strikeout ability through the draft, citing the high cost of similar talent on the free-agent market.

Doyle’s transformation at Tennessee included a 20-plus pound weight loss, made possible through rigorous conditioning and daily commitment to training. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound southpaw credited Tennessee’s strength staff for helping him improve his stamina and performance.

His passion on the mound drew comparisons to Cardinals Hall of Famer Al Hrabosky, while his composure off the field reminded Flores of Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright. Doyle even shares a personal connection with Carpenter, who once coached him in summer ball.

Now officially part of the Cardinals organization, Doyle becomes their highest-drafted left-handed pitcher since Donovan Osborne (No. 13 in 1990).

More St. Louis Cardinals News
Liam Doyle is drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the fifth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft.
Cardinals fans are hyped by St. Louis’ pitching announcement before second halfJosh Davis ·
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) slides and catches line drive hit by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Connor Joe (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Fermin
Cardinals outfielder exits early vs. Braves with injuryZachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals exec reveals timetable for trade talk to heat upAbdullah Imran ·
image thumbnail
Cardinals rising star may have seen last days behind plateBrayden Haena ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) and catcher Pedro Pages (43) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium.
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan matches Red Sox with Cardinals for tradeScotty White ·
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado gets honest about Manny Machado rivalryJosh Davis ·