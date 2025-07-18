Of every team in Major League Baseball, none have been a more pleasant surprise than the St. Louis Cardinals. The team entered the season hoping to remain competitive for a short stretch before general manager Michael Girsch sold their veterans on the trade market. Now, however, the Cardinals could try to upgrade pieces like Nolan Arenado with someone like Eugenio Suarez.

The difference between the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis is four games. However, the Cardinals' situation is far better than the Diamondbacks'. Girsch's team has upset other general managers upset with the fact that they have not thrown in the towel. While that could come at any time, teams around the league are watching St. Louis very closely ahead of the trade deadline.

If the Cardinals were to keep things together and try to sneak into the National League playoffs, they need to address their lack of power. Despite having a winning record, St. Louis sits in the bottom ten of the league in home runs as a team. They are still in the top ten in runs scored, but one of those two stats has to give in the second half of the regular season.

The Cardinals' direction as a franchise appears to have been put on hold. If they can keep up with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, they have a chance at the playoffs. However, there are young players on the roster that need opportunities to develop. It is notoriously difficult for MLB teams to walk that thin line for a full season.

Girsch is the leader of one of the most respected front offices in the league. If he brings in a player to add some power to the roster, St. Louis could make a run.

The Cardinals' offense needs to catch up to their pitching soon

Arenado's arrival in St. Louis in 2021 generated a lot of fanfare. Four years later, the fanbase is ready to see him leave the Cardinals' roster. However, clutch swings from the veteran third baseman have lifted St. Louis to wins. While the Cardinals will take all 10 of the home runs he has hit so far this season, he represents a big problem with the team's offensive attack.

St. Louis has never been a team focused on hitting home runs. However, if Arenado is third on the team with 10, that is a big problem. In a league where offenses are as good as they have ever been, the Cardinals have to keep pace. In it's current state, their roster is woefully outmatched by almost every other team in the league. At the end of the day, they need more power.

St. Louis' manager, Oliver Marmol, deserves a lot of credit. He has made the most of the Cardinals' pitching staff and scrapped together 51 wins heading into the All-Star break. However, he has his work cut out for him in the second half. According to him, Marmol is having fun managing the Cardinals' roster. However, he needs a boost in order to guide them into the playoffs.

Who can the Cardinals bring in to supercharge their offense?

Suarez earned the second All-Star nod of his career at 33 years old. He has put on legendary performances for the Diamondbacks this season. The third baseman is not the biggest name, but he sits in fourth place in the home run race with 31. He is unlikely to keep pace with Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, but he is on pace for a career year when it comes to power.

Suarez's success has many teams interested in adding him at the deadline. The Diamondbacks have not completely given up on the 2025 season, but they are close. When Arizona lost Corbin Burnes to a season-ending injury, that all but ended the Diamondbacks' chance at the NL playoffs. Now, they are a team that contenders could strip bare via trades before the deadline.

Suarez and Gallen are the first two Arizona players that experts talk about when predicting trades. Both players have the ability to propel a team into the inner circle of title contenders. However, their price tags could prove expensive when talks get serious. However, teams like the Cardinals could be willing to give the Diamondbacks whatever they want in return for their infielder.

If St. Louis does end up securing Suarez via trade, he slots in as their designated hitter. While the Cardinals have wanted to move Arenado for months, it looks like he is not going anywhere. In that case, their new third baseman would be used solely for his bat. Ironically, that could be the role that he brings the most value in.

With him, power becomes less of a concern and playoff games in St. Louis become a real possibility.