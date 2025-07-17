With the second half of the MLB season approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals sparked excitement by selecting University of Tennessee strikeout leader Liam Doyle with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The selection injected optimism into a team hungry for a reset. The move not only fuels hope for the future of the Cardinals pitching rotation, but also electrifies a passionate fanbase that is eager to see fresh talent on the mound.

Doyle, a 21-year-old left-hander from Derry, New Hampshire, closed out his college career with a staggering 317 strikeouts across three programs. He played at Coastal Carolina, Ole Miss, and most recently Tennessee, where he recorded 164 strikeouts in 95.2 innings—setting a school record under head coach Tony Vitello. His meteoric rise has positioned him as a standout Cardinals pitching prospect and possibly the most exciting arm drafted by the club in years.

The Cardinals made the selection during the All-Star break, as part of the nationally televised MLB Draft. Still, the moment energized St. Louis baseball fans, and the organization took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to officially welcome Doyle with a message that celebrated his journey.

“From Derry, New Hampshire to the big leagues! Welcome home, Liam!”

In a heartwarming visual, the left-hander stood proudly at Busch Stadium with his family, beaming in full Cardinals gear. The post helped humanize the moment—and Doyle’s story—as one of grit and perseverance.

On Instagram, the Cardinals shared a collection of photos showcasing Doyle’s first moments with the team. The images featured him in full uniform — wearing the classic white jersey and red cap with the interlocking “STL” — confidently holding a Major League Baseball toward the camera. Other shots captured behind-the-scenes moments in the dugout, his calm demeanor, and the excitement of a young pitcher beginning his professional journey. The set offered fans a deeper look at the former Volunteer pitcher’s personality, poise, and early connection to the Cardinals' culture.

“New Hampshire ➡️ STL

Welcome home, Liam Doyle!”

Even though he won’t contribute to the Cardinals pitching rotation this season, Doyle’s arrival sends a clear message that the organization is committed to building from within. Fans have flooded social platforms with excitement, many calling Doyle the “future ace” and applauding the team for prioritizing development over deadline trades.

Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, especially given the team’s urgent need for swing-and-miss stuff. At Tennessee, Doyle led all Division I pitchers with a 15.5 K/9, earning SEC Pitcher of the Year honors. The data backs up what fans already believe—Doyle has the stuff to be a future frontline starter.

What makes this selection particularly meaningful is the long-term vision driving it. While other clubs scramble for veteran pitching help ahead of the trade deadline, the Cardinals are prioritizing internal development—planting seeds for sustained success rather than quick fixes. Doyle may not pitch in 2025, but for a team seeking lasting stability in its rotation, he has the tools to become a foundational piece of the organization's pitching staff for years to come.