Iga Swiatek, who is ranked the No. 1 singles player in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, improved to 4-0 in major finals with her three-set victory (6-2, 5-7, 6-4) over Karolina Mucova in the French Open Final Saturday.

ESPN Stats & Info reported only three other players have won each of their first four major finals: Roger Federer, Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka. Switatek, who is 22 years old, is the youngest women's four-time champion since 20-year-old Serena Williams at the 2002 U.S. Open.

She also won the 2022 French Open, 2022 U.S. Open and 2020 French Open.

Swiatek became the No. 1 women's tennis player in May 2022. She entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings in 2021 and has ascended to the sport's best player.

Her victory versus Mucova was the first time she ever went to three sets in a major final. Iga Swiatek was the only singles player in the Open Era — in 1968, all amateur and professional players were allowed to compete at the four Grand Slam events — to win their first seven major final sets.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Iga Swiatek led 3-0 in the second set but committed 11 unforced errors. Muchova fought back with 10 winners.

Muchova won the first eight points of the third set and led 4-3 before Swiatek rallied for a victory.

Next for Iga Swiatek will be grass courts with the Wimbledon tournament, which will start July 3. She is yet to advance past the fourth round of that tournament. If she wins it, she will just need a win in the Australian Open to have a career Grand Slam.