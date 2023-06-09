Iga Swiatek has not had a hard time plowing over her competition in the French Open. After retaining her flawless record against Coco Gauff, the Polish tennis star faced 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia. The top-ranked Swiatek breezed through her in two sets. She now faces a familiar foe in the Final, Karolina Muchova.

Swiatek and Muchova last faced each other in the first round of the 2019 Prague Open. The Czech player won over her and hopes for it to remain that way. Iga Swiatek studied a lot of footage to ensure that does not happen again, per NBC Sports.

“I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she’s I feel like a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches, and I feel like I know her game pretty well,” Swiatek said in anticipation of their long-awaited rematch.

Karolina Muchova is not one to be underestimated. Despite being 43rd in rank, she rallied from being down 5-2 to win over second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open semifinal. The Czech tennis player won five matches against players in the top three. Although, Swiatek knows her more than any other player despite their scarce matchups. The two practice a lot together.

The Czech player robbed the French Open of a one-seed against a two-seed matchup. It has not happened since Serena Williams smothered Maria Sharapova in 2013. Regardless, her record proves that she has the tools to beat Iga Swiatek.