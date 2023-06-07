Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek came out on Wednesday and had only one thing on her mind: Beat Coco Gauff. Needless to say, that's exactly what she did. The Pole pulled off a straight-sets 6-4, 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals, knocking off the American for the second straight year. Swiatek defeated Gauff in the final in 2022 at Roland Garros.

Following the victory, Swiatek got brutally honest about what proved to be a difficult match against a relentless opponent. Via ESPN:

“It was not easy,” said Swiatek. “Especially the first set. It was tight and Coco was using the conditions well, so I was happy that I was able to win. The quarterfinals are sometimes the toughest matches.

“Today was a tighter match. I'll be ready for the next one.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gauff is now 0-7 lifetime against Swiatek, who is currently the No. 1 ranked player on the WTA Tour. The Florida native meanwhile sits at No. 6 in the world.

Iga Swiatek is one of the most consistent players on the circuit right now but she's yet to win a Grand Slam this season, bowing out at the Round of 16 at the Australian Open to Elena Rybakina, one of the most in-form WTA players as well.

The 22-year-old Swiatek will now face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals, who upset Ons Jabeur in the quarters in comeback fashion, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1. The two have only faced off once before, with Haddad Maia coming out victorious in Toronto last year. That match will take place on Thursday at Roland Garros.