Colorado football has been receiving plenty of hype ever since they announced the hiring of Deion Sanders to be their head coach. Even with all of the unproven hype that Sanders has brought with him, he is showing an attitude that will lead Colorado football fans to expect success as well, reports Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.

“I've been doing this for a long time. I just became Coach Prime to the nation, but I've been Coach Prime for probably the last 20 years, coaching youth football all the way up through high school and junior high. So I not only love what I do, but I do what I love, so I'm all in.”

Sanders emphasizes that although himself as a coach is now being broadcasted to the nation, this is something that isn't new to him. Not to mention, he goes on to stress that whether the hype for his squad is unproven or not, he most certainly has the resume to back up his credentials.

“I got a couple of jackets in the closet I ain't buy. One of them, I think, is from a College Hall of Fame, the other one from an NFL Hall of Fame, and I'm thinking, one from high school in Florida State Hall of Fame. I think I got this, dawg.”

Deion Sanders has the confidence to back up the expectations that are growing by the day for Colorado football. Nevertheless, Sanders won't be able to suit up on Saturdays alongside his squad, so fans will just have to wait and see if the Buffaloes show up in 2023.