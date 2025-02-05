After another loss for the Indiana basketball team, this time over the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers, 76-64, it marks their fourth straight defeat. Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson has blamed the “little things” for past defeats as this time around, he would call out a crucial part about the team that has led them to victory in the past.

The Hoosiers would not have an effective first half, scoring 28 points compared to the Badgers scoring 40 and while the second half both saw the groups score 36, it was too late for Woodson's team. Speaking after the game to the media, Woodson would point out the toughness of the team and how it was not there on Tuesday night and during this losing skid according to Sports Illustrated.

“Right now, we're just not a tough team right now. We're not,” Woodson said. “Mentally, we're not tough. You figure we had a game like we did at Purdue where we really competed for 40 minutes and then we come in here and we lay an egg based on how we started the ballgame. You spot teams on the road 20 and it's going to be tough to get back in them. And, again, that's on me, man. We're pushing and pulling and scraping trying to get what we can get and guys just didn't step up again tonight. We've got to get it fixed because we only have eight left and five of them are at home. We have to figure out all our games at home and the three that's on the road – we have to figure those out as well.”

Indiana basketball's Mike Woodson on the team's activity level

Besides the four straight losses, it also marks defeat in six of the last seven games including when the Indiana basketball team lost to No. 19 Illinois on Jan. 14. Before that, the Hoosiers started the season winning 13 of their first 16 games as there is no doubt a slump has been occurring with Woodson saying during his presser that it's obvious what he's telling his squad during this tough time.

“It's not rocket science. Right now, our backs are against the wall,” Woodson said. “We're not playing great basketball, we're playing in spurts. I thought the last three games prior to tonight, we played pretty good ball and we came up short. If we won maybe one or two of those, you're feeling good about yourself. I've got to figure a game where we can get these guys feeling good about themselves and see where it goes from there.”

The activity and effort of the Hoosiers would be questioned to Woodson after the game as when he was asked about the “energy level” of the team in a significant contest, he wouldn't have a straight answer. Instead, he would comment on the sense of urgency to turn the season around with little time remaining.

“I don't know. It's hard for me to explain it,” Woodson said. “But we're running out of games and I've got to figure these next eight games out because it's going to be very pivotal for our basketball team in terms of making tournament play.”

Woodson's team is currently 14-9, 5-7 in conference play, as the Hoosiers next face the University of Michigan on Feb. 8 looking to snap their losing streak.