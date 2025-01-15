The Indiana basketball team got off to a rough start this season as they had a couple of ugly performances in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and things weren't looking good for head coach Mike Woodson. Woodson's seat was already hot coming into this season, and that didn't help. However, the Hoosiers started to play much better after that. Coming into Tuesday night's game against Illinois, Indiana had won five of their last games six games, and they were 13-4. Then they lost 94-69 at home against the Fighting Illini.

At this point, most of the Indiana basketball fanbase wants Mike Woodson gone. He was on thin ice coming into the Illinois game, and his team put on a thoroughly uninspiring performance. To make matters worse, Woodson skipped his postgame radio interview.

“Mike Woodson did not join Don Fischer for a postgame radio interview,” Inside the Hall said in a post.

According to Don Fischer, this is not something that Woodson has done this year.

“This is a first this year,” Fischer said.

Everything about the Illinois game was disastrous for Woodson and the Indiana basketball team. The first two minutes were fine as the Hoosiers led 6-5 at one point, and then everything went downhill.

After scoring to make it 10-8, the Hoosiers didn't score for nearly five minutes, and the Fighting Illini were able to grow the lead into double digits. Things continued to get worse from there.

Illinois was up by 30 points in the first half at one point, and they ended up scoring 60 points in the first half. The game was over by halftime as the Fighting Illini held a 60-32 advantage, and they were on cruise control for the entire second half.

The Indiana basketball program has a very proud history, and they aren't used to losing like this. The Hoosiers were at home, and they were losing by 30 points in the first half. That just doesn't happen very often, and the fans are not happy.

At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see Indiana move on from Woodson in the middle of the season. If that doesn't happen, Woodson is going to need to find a way to turn things around and lead this team on a deep run into the postseason. He has the talent to work with.

Woodson and Indiana will look to bounce back from this horrific loss on Friday as they will be hitting the road to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will tip at 8:00 ET from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and the game will be airing on Fox.