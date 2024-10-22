The Indiana football team has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season as they are currently 7-0 and ranked #13 in the country. The Hoosiers hadn't played anyone up until their big game against Nebraska on Saturday, and they easily passed the test, winning the game 56-7. Indiana is legit, but quarterback Kurtis Rourke did go down with an injury in the victory.

Kurtis Rourke has been terrific for the Indiana football team this year, but he had to leave Saturday's game because of a thumb injury, and he has since had surgery. Rourke will not play this weekend against Washington, but he might be able to return to the field next weekend against Michigan State.

“Sources: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke’s injured thumb is improving enough where he could be back for Michigan State on Nov. 2,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He’s still doubtful for Saturday against Washington, but there’s more optimism about the immediate future.”

Rourke got surgery for the broken thumb on Monday. Thamel's post said he was doubtful for Washington, but Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti had said before then that he won't be playing against Washington.

“IU QB Kurtis Rourke underwent surgery on his injured right thumb on Monday, per ESPN sources,” Thamel added. “That helped provide some clarity on a potential return, including optimism that he could be back for Indiana’s game at Michigan State on Nov. 2.”

Against Nebraska, Rourke was able to play in the first half before going down with his injury. He was 17/21 on the day for 189 passing yards, one interception and one touchdown. Backup QB Tayven Jackson came in for him, and that is who the Hoosiers will start against Washington.

Tayven Jackson looked great for Indiana in the second half as he was 7/8 for 91 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Hoosiers fans are hoping that he can hold down the fort while Rourke is out, and it doesn't sound like that will be for a very long time.

What Curt Cignetti said about the Kurtis Rourke injury

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti discussed the injury a little bit, and he did say that Rourke will not be playing this weekend.

“Right off the bat, Kurtis Rourke will not play this week, we do expect Kurtis to return during the regular season, that's all I'll say about the injury,” Curt Cignetti said, according to an article from Indy Star.

One important thing to note is that Rourke is handling the injury well. He's not dwelling on it, just working to get back.

“He's a veteran guy, married guy,” Cignetti said. “He's older, smart. Got a great attitude about it.”

Lastly, this Indiana team has a ton of confidence in backup Tayven Jackson. He looked great on Saturday against Nebraska, and he should be able to find success against Washington as well.

“We have 100% confidence and the team has 100% confidence, I have confidence, the staff has confidence in Tayven Jackson,” Cignetti said. “I thought he played really well in the second half.”

Jackson will get his start against the Huskies at noon ET on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The game will be airing on the Big Ten Network, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 6.5 points.