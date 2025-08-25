Penn State football avoided a reset behind center this offseason. Drew Allar pivoted back to State College after nearly dipping into the NFL Draft.

Allar's return fuels the Nittany Lions' No. 2 AP Top 25 ranking. Plus prevented James Franklin from going hunting for his next 2025 starting QB in the college football transfer portal. Or through college football recruiting.

Penn State is no stranger to fueling Heisman Trophy and league hype on campus. Tyler Warren and Abdul Carter ignited fan energy on campus before becoming day one selections in April. Micah Parsons and Lavar Arrington are two more past PSU stars who earned Heisman/league attention.

Will one accolade or the other arrive for Allar? Plus how will he fare without his big downfield threat Warren? Time for some bold predictions.

Drew Allar won't miss Tyler Warren thanks to new weapons

Don't think Warren's departure sets the offense back.

Allar still has his offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki in place. But the QB adds new weaponry in State College.

Trebor Pena is a four-star transfer addition from Syracuse. Pena starred in one electric offense already, scoring nine touchdowns for the Orange. Devonte Ross is another four-star arrival via nearby Temple.

Allar even adds Big Ten rival Kyron Hudson (USC) — who chose the Nittany Lions ahead of the SMU matchup during the College Football Playoffs.

Big Ten title game rematch will finally test Allar

Season opening foe Nevada fielded one of the Mountain West Conference's worst defenses at No. 9 overall among 12 teams. The Wolf Pack ranked 94th overall too. Their chances of improving takes a massive hit right away — in dealing with Allar and the plethora of weapons at his disposal.

Week 2 opponent Florida International ranked higher than Nevada. But settled for 74th overall. The Panthers also only bring back cornerback Brian Blades II on defense. Then Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Villanova follows.

Count on Allar to surpass 300 yards or more in the opening trio of games. Up until the highly anticipated Big Ten title game rematch.

Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning — a known defensive mind — present the first early challenge for Allar. Lanning helped create a plan that led to two Allar interceptions. But Allar tossed three touchdowns against the Ducks, including the final touchdown to Harrison Wallace III with under four minutes left. Lanning's unit is younger this time around, but he'll still unleash fury in the Sept. 27 showdown.

Allar leads Penn State to long awaited heights

The aforementioned Oregon rematch is in Happy Valley. PSU can go 7-0 until another big heavyweight battle. Against defending national champion Ohio State in Columbus.

This time the Lions have the elder QB and their own deep core of wide receivers. Ohio State won the national title with two 1,000-yard running backs adding balance. The Lions welcome back their top duo Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Who are fresh off delivering their own 1,000-yard seasons and combining for 20 touchdowns.

Allar's return, though, sparks a long-awaited Big Ten title. Plus these milestones for the QB.

Allar, Penn State go deeper in CFP

That means a trip to Miami on Jan. 19, 2026.

Allar heads back to a deeper team than the one he took to the CFP semifinals. Even Carter's and Warren's loss won't offset Penn State.

The second-ranked team in the country have dealt with end-of-the-year disappointment for too long. The abundance of experience and exuberance behind center spark PSU's first national title game appearance since 1986. Ironically, that game took place in South Beach. This time Arch Manning and Texas will await the Lions.