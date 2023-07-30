Alexandra Daddario first rose to fame in Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Since then, she has starred in several films including Baywatch, The Layover, Texas Chainsaw, San Andreas, and many more. Daddario has also made notable performances in series such as The White Lotus, Wildflower, and True Detective. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Given Daddario's popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? It wouldn't come across as a huge surprise that there's an Alexandra Daddario mansion. The Alexandra Daddario home is a sprawling one. This article features Alexandra Daddario's $7.6 million mansion in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, Daddario appeared in several productions including Die in a Gunfight, The Girlfriend Experience, and The White Lotus. However, she still found the time to do some real estate shopping. During that year, she purchased a Hancock Park mansion. The property purchase cost her $7.3 million.

But just a year later, the Texas Chainsaw star is opting to move on from the same property. Daddario listed the mansion with an asking price of $7.6 million. It's worth noting that the home was once owned by Shameless's John Wells.

Here are some photos of Alexandra Daddario's $7.6 million mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Constructed in 1927, the Alexandra Daddario mansion has gone through several renovations since then. Daddario's property covers 0.3 acres of land. The main home itself encompasses 4,910 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Apart from the main home, the property also includes a guest house and a garage for two cars.

What was the Alexandra Daddario home is on an estate which features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with well-designed cabinets and top quality appliances, a library, an office, a wine cellar, and a master bedroom. That bedroom features a pair of balconies and a walk-in closet.

If the amenities are already impressive enough, it doesn't stop there. The outdoor section of the property features an al fresco dining area, an outdoor lounge area, a sizable garden filled with grassy lawns and various plants, and a swimming pool.

Daddario is a respectable actress who has delivered memorable performances both on television and the big screen. As a result, there's no question that the Primetime Emmy Award nominee can easily afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daddario has a net worth of $8 million.

This is all the information that we have on Alexandra Daddario's $7.6 million mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.