The Pittsburgh Steelers lost another wildcard playoff game and are still seeking their first playoff victory since 2017. The goal is to go into 2025 with the best roster possible. We will examine the roster and the best trade targets the Steelers could make to give themselves a chance to succeed.

The Steelers don't currently have the best Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel. A team that started the offseason with two starting-caliber quarterbacks currently has none. In fact, if the 2025 season began today, Mason Rudolph would be their starting quarterback. Otherwise, rookie Will Howard would start. While both quarterbacks are decent, neither is a guarantee to win them any games in 2025.

Additionally, the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, shocking everyone after acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. While the Steelers have a top-tier wide receiver, they could have had two. Now, we will look at some potential trade targets that can bolster these two positions and get them over the hump.

Kirk Cousins needs a home

There were shockwaves throughout the NFL when the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive contract and then proceeded to draft Michael Penix Jr. in the same season. Now, it appears that Cousins is on the outs, and despite already being inked to three more years, he might be a big trade target for the Falcons. There is a quarterback controversy in Atlanta, and that makes Cousins an appealing option for teams that need a quarterback.

The Steelers could become a destination for Cousins. Not only do they already have a great defense, they also have Metcalf for Cousins to throw to. Likewise, they have a great running back in Jaylen Warren to pair with. While the Steelers don't have the best offensive line, they did fortify the position through free agency. Cousins is a classical pocket quarterback who can read the defense and make an accurate pass quickly. Also, he can find open receivers and make plays down the field.

Tyreek Hill might be available

This may seem surprising to see, especially given how good Tyreek Hill has been for the Dolphins. However, Hill requested a trade, and the Dolphins may want to send him out. Currently, the Steelers roster consists of Metcalf, Robert Woods, and Calvin Austin III as their top options.

The Steelers would love to upgrade at the position with another receiver who can take pressure off Metcalf. While Metcalf is still an elite receiver, it is also important to note that he is inconsistent. There would be weeks where he would go off, and weeks where he did almost nothing.

Hill could complete the 1-2 punch and extend the field. This would open things up for Metcalf and other receivers who might otherwise struggle to make plays. Furthermore, he has not lost much of a step and can still make incredible plays down the field to help his team score.

Hill still caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Ultimately, that was a step down from his usual stats, but much of that could have been due to a wrist injury. Hill can still be a dangerous weapon, and he would definitely help the Steelers get to the next level in terms of extending their offense.

Courtland Sutton may help the Steelers

The Denver Broncos are attempting to extend Courtland Sutton to a long-term contract. However, they might seek to ship him out if they cannot reach an agreement. As noted earlier, the Steelers need another good receiver. While Metcalf certainly gives them a weapon at their disposal, it is not enough to make the Steelers' offense a threat that defenses will fear.

Sutton had an outstanding performance in 2024, catching 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. Ultimately, he was tied for 21st in the league in receptions, and his touchdown catches ranked him 13th in the NFL among receivers. His stats were higher than the previous season, when he only caught 59 passes for 772 yards and 1o touchdowns in only 14 games of action.

The Steelers could use someone like him for the shorter catches and first-down drives. Significantly, Sutton can rotate all over the field and act as a top option when the Steelers need someone to make that important catch that will help them keep the offense on the field. If the Steelers cannot trade for Hill, they should make a push for Sutton to try and strengthen their playoff aspirations and give themselves the best chance to thrive in 2025.