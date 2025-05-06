Father Time spares no one, including the best athletes in the world. While giving Father Time a workout is always admirable, some players had a hard time letting the game go. Unfortunately, in some cases, this left a stain on some of their legacies. Here is a look at 10 NBA legends who should've retired earlier.

Check out the gallery.

Shaquille O'Neal was a certified superstar from his time with the Orlando Magic to his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, his career is highlighted by a three-peat with the Purple and Gold. But after winning one last title with the Miami Heat, his career started to decline.

Shaq was a terrible fit for the Phoenix Suns, then proceeded to team up with LeBron James in Cleveland. At that point, the Big Diesel should've called it quits but decided to join the Boston Celtics where he was a nonfactor. The ring-chasing failures at the final stretch of his career tarnished his legacy quite a bit.

Another superstar who achieved a three-peat was Michael Jordan. Jordan achieved not only one but two three-peats with the Chicago Bulls, cementing himself as arguably the GOAT. However, many would argue that Jordan should've retired after winning his sixth NBA championship with the Bulls. Instead, His Airness suited up for the lowly Washington Wizards to wrap up his NBA career.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon was the best player in Houston Rockets franchise history. He's the lone player in a Rockets uniform to take the team to back-to-back NBA championships to go along with a pair of Finals MVPs. But after his solid stint with Houston, the Rockets traded him to the Toronto Raptors. Here, Olajuwon had an underwhelming end to his decorated career.

Patrick Ewing

For most of his career, Patrick Ewing starred for the New York Knicks. As the face of the Knicks, he led the team to a string of competitive playoff appearances. But after his memorable stint with New York, the 11-time All-Star was never the same. He had forgettable seasons with the Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic before calling it quits.

Tony Parker

Fans expected Tony Parker to retire with the San Antonio Spurs, having spent most of his career with the franchise. Parker even helped the Spurs win four NBA titles, with the third crowning him as the Finals MVP. But to everyone's surprise, the French superstar signed with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-year deal. It certainly looked wrong seeing him in a different jersey.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant inserted himself in the GOAT conversation, especially after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships despite the obstacles in his career. The Black Mamba's work ethic was out of this world, and his clutch moments were engraved in Lakers fans' hearts.

But after tearing his Achilles tendon in 2013, he was never the same. While his retirement tour allowed fans to witness his game one last time, including a 60-point outing in Bryant's final game, he was inefficient at best. Moreover, he was taking away opportunities from the Lakers' promising core.

When it comes to heart and determination, Kevin Garnett often left it all out on the court. In fact, he was the sole reason that the Minnesota Timberwolves were competitive in the 2000s. Garnett eventually won his lone title with the Boston Celtics later on.

However, KG's career declined after his stint with Boston. He was a shell of himself with the Brooklyn Nets before retiring with the Timberwolves. On the bright side, despite being a nonfactor on the court, Garnett injected some nostalgia back into Minnesota.

A teammate of KG, Paul Pierce was also a cornerstone for the Celtics. He led the team to an NBA championship in 2008. But after his tenure with the Celtics, Pierce was still competitive for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, his gas ran out by the time he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, as he was mostly a reserve.

There was a time in the NBA when Allen Iverson was one of the best guards in the league. He was even crowned NBA MVP in 2001, the same year when he took the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Iverson's career took a dip after he left Philly for the first time. He bounced around with the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets before taking his talents overseas. It was certainly hard to watch his legacy crumble in that manner.

Moses Malone

Moses Malone was a well-accomplished superstar in the NBA, having earned three NBA MVP awards to go along with an NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, to extend his career, Malone was relegated to be a role player at the time when the NBA's popularity saw a huge boost. Around that time, the former 12 time All-Star was simply a journeyman at best.