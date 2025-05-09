WWE Backlash St. Louis predictions: John Cena vs. Randy Orton one last time

Just about three weeks after John Cena won his 17th WWE world championship at WrestleMania 41, he will face the hometown hero Randy Orton at Backlash: St. Louis in their first singles match in years.

The two have fought numerous times over the years. However, this time, Cena is the heel trying to ruin professional wrestling while Orton plays the babyface.

That isn't the only marquee match happening at Backlash. Pat McAfee has his first taste of in-ring action since the 2024 Royal Rumble, which he eliminated himself from. He faces the “Ring General” Gunther after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso.

Plus, Becky Lynch has her first singles bout since May 2024 against Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio will also defend the men's midcard titles at Backlash.

WWE Backlash: St. Louis match card and predictions

Below is the full match card for WWE Backlash: St. Louis. The order of the card is unknown, but these are the five confirmed matches. Note: Predicted winners are bolded.

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

vs. Randy Orton Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

vs. Penta Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the last time

The match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Throughout their storied careers, Cena and Orton have faced several times. The last chapter in their careers likely comes at Backlash, which emanates from Orton's hometown of St. Louis this year.

The matchup was bound to happen one last time when Cena announced his retirement tour in 2024. Having Cena playing the villain adds a new wrinkle to it, even if a standard Cena-Orton matchup with the “Viper” playing the heel would have been welcomed.

Cena will win, but hopefully, Orton is able to get a good match out of the 17-time world champion. The Peacemaker star is more limited than ever in the ring, and his heel moveset has yet to be fully unlocked during this run, given his limited in-ring action.

Some may hope Cena disqualifies himself as Orton did in 2008 at No Way Out. I'm hoping for a definitive victory with no assistance from Travis Scott.

I think Cena wins, and the two give fans a greatest hits run in the match. He will probably cheat to pick up the victory, but he's not losing the championship yet.

If this was happening later in Cena's retirement tour, Orton would have a better chance of winning. Unfortunately, this was the best time to pull the trigger since Backlash is in St. Louis.

Final prediction: John Cena retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Does Becky Lynch become Becky Hogan?

The match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Some like to dub Becky Lynch “Becky Hogan” because she occasionally beats younger stars. I think her resume speaks for itself, and she has usually done what's best for business.

Her current heel character does have a lot of potential. This version of Lynch is entitled, feeling that she laid the groundwork for youngsters like Valkyria.

To prove her point, she will probably beat Valkyria this time around. I imagine WWE will follow a similar plan as Lynch's last heel run during her feud with Bianca Belair. Eventually, Valkyria will rebuild herself to dethrone Lynch, giving her a decisive win over the “Man.”

But, for now, Lynch will beat the upstart. Expect the “Becky Hogan” chants and online trolls to be out in full swing after Backlash: St. Louis.

Final prediction: Becky Lynch defeats Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

A star-studded fatal four-way

The match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the United States Championship

For his first United States Championship title defense, Jacob Fatu faces two former world champions — Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest — as well as a future world champion in LA Knight.

The odds appear to be stacked against Fatu, but the “Samoan Werewolf” is one of WWE's most protected Superstars. Somehow, someway, Fatu will beat the other three main eventers.

Priest and McIntyre continue their feud from WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Knight hopes to get revenge on Fatu. Fatal four-ways provide each Superstar a chance to showcase themselves, and all four should rise to the occasion.

Final prediction: Jacob Fatu retains the United States Championship.

Gunther will obliterate Pat McAfee

The match: Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

The only non-title match on the WWE Backlash: St. Louis is Gunther vs. Pat McAfee. The “Ring General's” beef with the WWE commentator has been brewing for months. Gunther always hated McAfee's “Yeeting” with Jey Uso, and now he has a chance to lay hands on him in a sanctioned environment.

While McAfee has previously put on good matches with the likes of Adam Cole and Austin Theory, his bout against Gunther will not be competitive.

If WWE wants to rebuild Gunther as a scary heel after his WrestleMania 41 loss, he needs to obliterate McAfee. If anything, maybe McAfee gets a short flurry of offense. But this should be a match full of chops, dropkicks, and powerbombs.

Final prediction: Gunther defeats Pat McAfee.

Will Dominik Mysterio get kicked out of Judgment Day?

The match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio once again defends the Intercontinental Championship against Penta. He should win, even if it requires help from his Judgment Day stablemates.

One interesting wrinkle is that WWE seems to be changing a change in the Judgment Day lineup. Originally, it appeared Finn Bálor was bound to be kicked out of the group. Now, with Liv Morgan out shooting a movie, Mysterio is vulnerable.

It may be too soon for the betrayal, though. At some point over the summer, someone is getting kicked out of Judgment Day. For now, Mysterio will continue his first run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Final prediction: Dominik Mysterio retains the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Backlash: St. Louis starts at 7 pm EST on Saturday, May 10, 2025.