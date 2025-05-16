Playing under the bright lights of the NBA Playoffs always comes with pressure. In fact, even the NBA stars should easily get some jitters during their first postseason contest. However, some have found a way to overcome their nerves, as they put out all-time classics to kick off their postseason career. Here are the 10 best NBA playoff debuts in recent memory, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

Stats: 42 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 61.9% FG, 33.3% 3PT

After a slow start, Luka Doncic turned out to be a house on fire for the Dallas Mavericks in his playoff debut in 2020. While he registered 11 turnovers against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1, Luka made up for it with his stellar all-around play by scoring a league-record of 42 points, the most points scored by a player in his first playoff game. He also flirted with a triple-double.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Stats: 35 points, 27 rebounds, 3 assists, 44.4% FG, 30% FT

Wilt Chamberlain was always a force to be reckoned with. Besides, this is the same player who once scored 100 points in a single NBA game. While his postseason success weren't as lauded compared to his regular-season performances, Chamberlain did have an explosive playoff debut against the Syracuse Nationals in 1960, highlighted by 27 rebounds.

Stats: 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 44.4% FG, +11

In the 2006 NBA playoffs, it marked the first time LeBron James made his entry into the postseason. Pitted against the Washington Wizards, James put up a memorable debut, highlighted by a 30-point triple-double. The King was unstoppable when he penetrated to the paint. He finished the series with averages of 35.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

4. David Robinson

Stats: 26 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 55% FG, 67% FT

The San Antonio Spurs had to wait for David Robinson. However, it was certainly worth it, as the top prospect wasted no time in making his presence felt in the NBA. In fact, he had a solid NBA Playoffs debut in 1990 that saw him register a monster double-double coupled with five rejections. The Admiral was key in helping his team sweep the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

5. De'Aaron Fox

Stats: 38 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 48% FG, 50% 3PT

The second-most points scored by a player in his first playoff game goes to De'Aaron Fox. Fox played an instrumental role in helping the Sacramento Kings end their 16-year playoff absence in 2023. Furthermore, he also helped them secure their first playoff victory. Fox tallied 38 points, spiked by four 3-pointers to steal Game 1 from the Golden State Warriors.

6. Derrick Rose

Stats: 36 points, 4 rebounds, 11 assists, 63.2% FG, 100% FT

Pitted against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls needed Derrick Rose's A-game throughout their 2009 series. Fortunately for the Windy City, Rose answered the call. He torched Boston's defenses for 36 points, as he drew several fouls en route to going 12-of-12 from the charity stripe to steal a 105-103 overtime win in Game 1.

7. Trae Young

Stats: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 47.8% FG, 100% FT

By now, it's accepted that Trae Young is a tormentor for the New York Knicks. In fact, as early as his first NBA Playoffs game, he already broke the hearts of Knicks fans, as Young sank a game-winning bucket for a 107-105 Game 1 victory back in 2021. In that very game, Young finished with 32 points while going perfect from the free-throw line, 9-of-9.

Stats: 10 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, 44% FG, 100% FT

Nikola Jokic has been spoiling NBA fans with his record-breaking triple-doubles. However, he has been showcasing greatness, even as early as his NBA Playoffs debut. Against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 back in 2019, The Joker dominated the game with a triple-double in the tight 101-96 loss, proving to be a silver lining for the Denver Nuggets.

9. Devin Booker

Stats: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 50% FG, 43% 3PT

For several seasons, Devin Booker had to endure a handful of playoff exits. He was simply a franchise player that didn't receive much help from his supporting cast. However, that changed in 2021 when Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton arrived at The Valley. To kick off their 2021 NBA Finals run, Booker led the charge in Game 1 against the defending champions in the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, the Purple and Gold simply had no answers for his scoring.

Stats: 36 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 52.2% FG, +12

Anthony Edwards had one of the most explosive debuts by any player. Against the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2022, Edwards put on a show in his first NBA Playoffs outing, dropping a 36-piece. He was also perfect from the free-throw line going 8-of-8 and converted four 3-point field goals. Thanks to his contributions, the Minnesota Timberwolves captured Game 1 with a 130-117 win.