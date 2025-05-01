May 1, 2025 at 3:10 PM ET

A new month is here, so Hulu is bringing a lot of new titles to the streaming service in May 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Some of the highlights include the original Star Wars trilogy (plus Rogue One), the Kinsman series, and five of the Mission: Impossible movies coming throughout the month.

Without further ado, let's get into the new titles coming to Hulu in May 2025.

Everything coming to Hulu in May 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in May 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Thursday, May 1

Alone Australia (Season 1)

The Chicano Squad (Season 1)

History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman (Season 2)

Inmate to Roommate (Season 2)

James Brown: Say It Loud (Season 1)

Jeopardy! Masers (Season 3)

Mormom Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden (season 9; dubbed)

Pawn Stars (Season 22)

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda (En Español)

Attack the Block

Attack the Block (En Español)

Austenland

Austenland (En Español)

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher (En Español)

Basic

Basic (En Español)

Battle of the Year

Battle of the Year (En Español)

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil

Enemy of the State

Far from the MaddingCrowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave (En Español)

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (En Español)

Joy

The King's Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kimgsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan (En Español)

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet hte Parants

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossbile II

Mission: Impossible II (En Español)

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III (En Español)

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (En Español)

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape (En Español)

Shadow

Spy

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

Sweet Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That's My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

Friday, May 2

Pita Hall

Decision to Leave

Harbin

The Last Word

72 Hours

Saturday, May 3

Evil Lives Here (Season 13)

Naked and Afraid (Season 10)

Naked and Afraid XL (Season 3)

Unsellable Houses (Season 2)

Escape

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much

Sunday, May 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door (En Español)

Wednesday, May 7

Kun by Argüero (Subbed)

Thursday, May 8

Alone Australia (season 2)

Find My Country House: Australia (Season 1)

New House No Debt (Season 1)

60 Days In (Season 9)

Pil's Adventures

Friday, May 9

The UnXplained (season 7)

Summer of 69

Behind Enemy Lines

Commando

The Damned

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Men of Honor

The Thin Red Line

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Saturday, May 10

Expedition Unknown (Season 6)

How It's Made (Season 21)

My 600-lb Life (Season 2)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Season 1)

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Scorned: Love Kills (Season 2)

Blonde and Blodner

Strangerland

Trust

Vengeance: A Love Story

War Inc.

Monday, May 12

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Hell's Paradise (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Shangri-La Frontier (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Tuesday, May 13

Not Others (Season 1; subbed)

Good Bad Things

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (En Español)

Not Others

Thursday, May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2 premiere)

Beach Hunters (Seas on 7)

Cake Boss (Season 15)

Container Homes (Season 1)

Curb Appeal (Season 25)

Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 4-5)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 5)

Extreme Homes (Season 5)

Flea Market Flip (Seasons 10, 14)

Island Life (Seasons 19-20)

My 600-lb Life (Season 3)

My Strange Addiction (Seasons 5-6)

Naked and Afraid (Season 9)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Season 7)

Tanked (Seasons 13-15)

The Last Alaskans (Season 4)

Undercover Billionaire (Season 2)

Unusual Suspects (Season 7)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 24)

Friday, May 16

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4 premiere)

Crossroads

The Last Breath

Saturday, May 17

Death by Fame (Season 1)

Designations of the Damned with Zak Bagans (Season 1)

Expedition X (Seasons 6-7)

Spring Baking Championship (Seasons 1-3)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Tarna Garg: One in a Billion

Tuesday, May 20

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Night Call

Wednesday, May 21

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2 premiere)

Nine Puzzles (Series premiere)

Thursday, May 22

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service (Series premiere)

Ancient Aliens (Season 20)

Intervention (Season 25)

Jump! (Season 1)

Outrageous Love With NeNe Leakes (Season 1)

Taken in Plain Sight

Friday, May 23

The Last Showgirl

Saturday, May 24

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell (Season 4)

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Season 3)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Season 1)

Gold Rush (Season 1)

Homestead Rescue (Season 12)

Sunday, May 25

How to Please a Woman

Tuesday, May 27

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Re: Zero (Season 1)

Tower of God (Season 1)

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Thursday, May 29

Adults (Season 1)

The Silencing

Friday, May 30

Into the Deep

Rickey Smiley: Untitled

Saturday, May 31

House Hunters (Season 253)

House Hunters International (Season 18)

Mysteries at the Museum (Season 24)

Tournament of Champions (Season 1)

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery (Season 1)

Joanne Morgan: So Yummy

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.