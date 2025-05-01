A new month is here, so Hulu is bringing a lot of new titles to the streaming service in May 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Some of the highlights include the original Star Wars trilogy (plus Rogue One), the Kinsman series, and five of the Mission: Impossible movies coming throughout the month.
Without further ado, let's get into the new titles coming to Hulu in May 2025.
Everything coming to Hulu in May 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in May 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Thursday, May 1
- Alone Australia (Season 1)
- The Chicano Squad (Season 1)
- History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman (Season 2)
- Inmate to Roommate (Season 2)
- James Brown: Say It Loud (Season 1)
- Jeopardy! Masers (Season 3)
- Mormom Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
- Naruto Shippuden (season 9; dubbed)
- Pawn Stars (Season 22)
- Alienoid
- Alienoid 2
- Anaconda
- Anaconda (En Español)
- Attack the Block
- Attack the Block (En Español)
- Austenland
- Austenland (En Español)
- Babylon A.D.
- Bad Teacher
- Bad Teacher (En Español)
- Basic
- Basic (En Español)
- Battle of the Year
- Battle of the Year (En Español)
- The Childe
- Con Air
- Courage Under Fire
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Enemy of the State
- Far from the MaddingCrowd
- The 5th Wave
- The 5th Wave (En Español)
- The Guardian
- Georgia Rule
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- The Infiltrator
- The Insider
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (En Español)
- Joy
- The King's Man
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kimgsman: The Secret Service
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Little Fockers
- The Negotiator
- The Power of One
- Maid in Manhattan
- Maid in Manhattan (En Español)
- Man on Fire
- The Marine
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet hte Parants
- Meet the Spartans
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossbile II
- Mission: Impossible II (En Español)
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible III (En Español)
- Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (En Español)
- Once
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Prospect
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
- Sex Tape
- Sex Tape (En Español)
- Shadow
- Spy
- Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi
- Sweet Kings
- Stuber
- Super Troopers 2
- Take Me Home Tonight
- Tears of the Sun
- That's My Boy
- The Villainess
- The Wailing
- The Witch: Subversion
- The Witch 2: The Other One
- Tropic Thunder
- Waitress
- Wedding Crashers
Friday, May 2
- Pita Hall
- Decision to Leave
- Harbin
- The Last Word
- 72 Hours
Saturday, May 3
- Evil Lives Here (Season 13)
- Naked and Afraid (Season 10)
- Naked and Afraid XL (Season 3)
- Unsellable Houses (Season 2)
- Escape
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much
Sunday, May 4
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Insidious: The Red Door (En Español)
Wednesday, May 7
- Kun by Argüero (Subbed)
Thursday, May 8
- Alone Australia (season 2)
- Find My Country House: Australia (Season 1)
- New House No Debt (Season 1)
- 60 Days In (Season 9)
- Pil's Adventures
Friday, May 9
- The UnXplained (season 7)
- Summer of 69
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Commando
- The Damned
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Men of Honor
- The Thin Red Line
- The Transporter
- Transporter 2
Saturday, May 10
- Expedition Unknown (Season 6)
- How It's Made (Season 21)
- My 600-lb Life (Season 2)
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Season 1)
- Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)
- Scorned: Love Kills (Season 2)
- Blonde and Blodner
- Strangerland
- Trust
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- War Inc.
Monday, May 12
- I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Hell's Paradise (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Shangri-La Frontier (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Tuesday, May 13
- Not Others (Season 1; subbed)
- Good Bad Things
- Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (En Español)
- Not Others
Thursday, May 15
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2 premiere)
- Beach Hunters (Seas on 7)
- Cake Boss (Season 15)
- Container Homes (Season 1)
- Curb Appeal (Season 25)
- Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 4-5)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 5)
- Extreme Homes (Season 5)
- Flea Market Flip (Seasons 10, 14)
- Island Life (Seasons 19-20)
- My 600-lb Life (Season 3)
- My Strange Addiction (Seasons 5-6)
- Naked and Afraid (Season 9)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Season 7)
- Tanked (Seasons 13-15)
- The Last Alaskans (Season 4)
- Undercover Billionaire (Season 2)
- Unusual Suspects (Season 7)
- Worst Cooks in America (Season 24)
Friday, May 16
- Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
- Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4 premiere)
- Crossroads
- The Last Breath
Saturday, May 17
- Death by Fame (Season 1)
- Designations of the Damned with Zak Bagans (Season 1)
- Expedition X (Seasons 6-7)
- Spring Baking Championship (Seasons 1-3)
- Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape
- Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
- Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
- Tarna Garg: One in a Billion
Tuesday, May 20
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
- Night Call
Wednesday, May 21
- Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2 premiere)
- Nine Puzzles (Series premiere)
Thursday, May 22
- Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service (Series premiere)
- Ancient Aliens (Season 20)
- Intervention (Season 25)
- Jump! (Season 1)
- Outrageous Love With NeNe Leakes (Season 1)
- Taken in Plain Sight
Friday, May 23
- The Last Showgirl
Saturday, May 24
- BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell (Season 4)
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Season 3)
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Season 1)
- Gold Rush (Season 1)
- Homestead Rescue (Season 12)
Sunday, May 25
- How to Please a Woman
Tuesday, May 27
- Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy
- Re: Zero (Season 1)
- Tower of God (Season 1)
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Thursday, May 29
- Adults (Season 1)
- The Silencing
Friday, May 30
- Into the Deep
- Rickey Smiley: Untitled
Saturday, May 31
- House Hunters (Season 253)
- House Hunters International (Season 18)
- Mysteries at the Museum (Season 24)
- Tournament of Champions (Season 1)
- Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery (Season 1)
- Joanne Morgan: So Yummy
Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.