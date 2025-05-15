The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of sports. Year in and year out, every NFL team strives to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, yet 12 teams still have never accomplished that feat. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty, as they've appeared in the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons. It is the Philadelphia Eagles who are defending champions, though.

Even with so many teams not having a Super Bowl victory in their history, the NFL is still arguably the most open for any team to bring home the title. Parity rules in the NFL with talent spread throughout the league.

That makes predicting future champions a hard task, but ChatGPT has an answer on who will win each of the next 10 Super Bowls. So check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence has to say. Analysis of ChatGPT's predictions is also provided.

2025: Kansas City Chiefs

ChatGPT's analysis: Despite a narrow loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs remain a formidable force. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm and a roster that continues to reload effectively, Kansas City is poised for another championship run.

Can the Chiefs win Super Bowl 60?: The New England Patriots didn't win the championship every year with Tom Brady leading the way. They were certainly contenders year in and year out, though. The Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss doesn't change the fact that they are a dynasty. In fact, their poor performance was more of a fluke than anything else.

Patrick Mahomes is still the best player in the NFL, and Travis Kelce is still the league's most dangerous tight end. The team also improved where they needed to improve in the offseason.

The few times that Kansas City has struggled in the Mahomes era have been a result of poor offensive line play. The team improved in that regard by signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and by drafting Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Additionally, the team will have Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown at full strength next year. Both receivers missed significant time because of injury last year, but Mahomes is a scary player with weapons around him.

As long as the quarterback is playing like he always does, it will be hard to bet against the Chiefs going forward for the foreseeable future. The only surprise here is not that ChatGPT picked the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 60, but that it didn't pick the Chiefs to win any succeeding championships.

2026: Buffalo Bills

ChatGPT's analysis: Quarterback Josh Allen is expected to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl victory. With a strong supporting cast and a defense that complements their high-powered offense, Buffalo is primed to break through.

Can the Bills win Super Bowl 61?: The Buffalo Bills made four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, but they lost all four of them. ChatGPT predicts Josh Allen and company to finally break the curse in Super Bowl 61.

Allen won the MVP award in 2024, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he took home the league's most prestigious individual award again over the next couple of years.

The Wyoming product can do it all and is truly talented enough to carry a team to the championship game. Allen has 65 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks ever. He also has a cannon for an arm, evidenced by the 28 touchdown passes that he threw last season.

Ahead of last season, the Bills were expected to take a step back because they lost so much talent in the offseason. They still won 13 games regardless, and they'll be in the Super Bowl picture going forward. Buffalo added Joey Bosa to the roster this offseason, improving their odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the near future in the process.

2027: Baltimore Ravens

ChatGPT's analysis: Lamar Jackson, potentially a three-time MVP by this point, is anticipated to lead the Ravens to their second Super Bowl title. With a balanced offense and a stout defense, Baltimore is set to capitalize on its window of contention.

Can the Ravens win Super Bowl 62?: Mahomes and Allen were already mentioned, and Lamar Jackson rounds out the top three or four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with Joe Burrow deserving consideration, too. Elite quarterback play is the easiest way to get to a Super Bowl, and Jackson already has two MVPs to his name.

Jackson is elusive and fast as a runner, and his arm is underrated. His pairing with Derrick Henry was next to unstoppable last season as the running back's bruising style of play complemented Jackson perfectly.

If Henry is still going strong by Super Bowl 62, then the Ravens will have a chance to win the championship. However, Henry is already 31 years old, and ball carriers don't last forever in the NFL.

Lucky for Baltimore fans, the Ravens are one of the best teams at finding young talent in the draft, so they will likely continue to find hidden gems who develop into solid starters. The Ravens also always seem to have an elite defense. Because this team is so much more than just their rushing attack, they certainly can win Super Bowl 62.

2028: Detroit Lions

ChatGPT's analysis: The Lions are on the cusp of greatness. With a dynamic offense and a defense that has shown significant improvement, Detroit is expected to secure its first Super Bowl victory.

Can the Lions win Super Bowl 63?: The Detroit Lions have often struggled since the NFL merger. In fact, their four NFL Championships all came before the Super Bowl era. The team has the talent to win it all now, though. Had the injury bug not bitten them last season, the Lions could have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy even sooner.

Jared Goff is an underrated quarterback, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery form the best running back tandem in football. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite receiver, and Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. A good chunk of their core, if not all of it, will still be around by Super Bowl 63, and they are certainly due for a championship.

2029: Philadelphia Eagles

ChatGPT's analysis: After a brief rebuilding phase, the Eagles are projected to return to prominence. With Jalen Hurts leading the charge and a roster filled with talent, Philadelphia is poised for another championship run.

Can the Eagles win Super Bowl 64?: The defending Super Bowl champions did have a rough offseason, so it makes sense that ChatGPT believes it will take a few years of rebuilding for the Eagles to return to the promised land. Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Rodgers, and Kenneth Gainwell all found new homes this offseason.

NFL teams covet championship-caliber players in free agency, so it comes as no surprise that they lost so many players on the open market.

The team still has the majority of their core intact, though, and that includes Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and an always impressive offensive line. It shouldn't be too long until the Eagles get back on top.

2030: Seattle Seahawks

ChatGPT's analysis: The Seahawks are expected to rebuild their defense and capitalize on a young, talented roster. With a strong coaching staff and a commitment to excellence, Seattle is set to claim its second Super Bowl title.

Can the Seahawks win Super Bowl 65?: It is a little unclear who will be under center for the Seahawks in 2030. The team felt that they reached their ceiling with Geno Smith throwing the football, so they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team then signed Sam Darnold, who is coming off a huge season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold's contract is only for three years, though, and some think his Pro Bowl season was a fluke that occurred because of the play-calling genius of Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. The team also drafted Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Alabama product is raw and will need a couple of years of development, but some scouts viewed him as having the highest ceiling in this draft class. If Milroe can reach his potential, then he will be in his prime around Super Bowl 63. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also one of the most exciting young receivers in the NFL.

2031: Houston Texans

ChatGPT's analysis: Led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and a dynamic offense, the Texans are projected to secure their first Super Bowl victory. With a solid defense and a promising young core, Houston is on the rise.

Can the Texans win Super Bowl 66?: C.J. Stroud is only 23 years old, so he is one of the few quarterbacks who fans can confidently predict will still be going strong by 2031. The quarterback had one of the best rookie seasons ever, evidenced by the numerous rookie records that he broke.

Stroud was notably just the third quarterback ever to lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown-interception ratio. Tom Brady and Joe Montana were the other two all-time legends who had previously accomplished that feat.

Stroud had a sophomore slump, but he should be able to hit the ground running in year three, and there is no telling how high he will be soaring by Super Bowl 66.

On the other side of the football, the Texans drafted Will Anderson in 2023 just a pick after Stroud. The edge rusher will hold things down on the defensive end as a pass rusher while Stroud tears up defenses with his three-level throwing ability.

2032: Cincinnati Bengals

ChatGPT's analysis: Quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl win. With a potent offense and a defense that has shown steady improvement, Cincinnati is poised for success.

Can the Bengals win Super Bowl 67?: It might be disappointing if it took Joe Burrow all the way until 2032 to win the Super Bowl. Then again, John Elway didn't win it all until his second-to-last and final seasons in the NFL. Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he is fresh off leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43).

The duo of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase is arguably the best quarterback-receiver pairing in football, and it has been that way since the two teamed up together in college at LSU. Despite a high-octane offense, the defense let the Bengals down in 2024. The team has often struggled with slow starts to the season, too.

By Super Bowl 67, the Bengals would have had plenty of times to figures out their weaknesses, and Burrow and Chase should still be performing at a high level.

2033: San Francisco 49ers

ChatGPT's analysis: The 49ers are anticipated to capitalize on their strong roster and coaching stability to secure their sixth Super Bowl title. With a balanced offense and a top-tier defense, San Francisco is a perennial contender.

Can the 49ers win Super Bowl 68?: As of now, the 49ers don't look like Super Bowl contenders despite playing in the big game as recently as 2024. San Francisco had a disastrous 2024 season and an even worse succeeding offseason. The injury bug decimated the team, and tons of key players bolted for new opportunities.

Aaron Banks, Deebo Samuel, Maliek Collins, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Leonard Floyd, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga all left the team this offseason, so the 49ers will look a lot different going forward. While their Super Bowl window closed quicker than expected, Super Bowl 68 is far enough away that it is possible that they will be back in contention by then.

The question is who will be quarterbacking the team then. Brock Purdy started off his career hot, but he now looks like more of a game-manager than anything else. Purdy can thrive with talent around him, but the 49ers are thinner than they've been in a while.

2034: Carolina Panthers

ChatGPT's analysis: The Panthers are expected to build a championship-caliber team through strong drafts and player development. With a rising star at quarterback and a solid supporting cast, Carolina is set to claim its first Super Bowl victory.

Can the Panthers win Super Bowl 69?: The Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young first overall in 2023. At first, he looked like a massive draft bust, as the Panthers even benched him early into his sophomore season. Young eventually re-entered into the starting lineup, and he started to live up to his promise late in the season.

The Panthers took Young first overall for a reason, and if he reaches his fullest potential, then he should still be a threat 10 years down the road. While it is tough to predict who else would be on the roster with him, the Panthers do have some young and exciting players who they've drafted recently at other skill positions.

Most notably, the Panthers selected receivers Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of each of the last two drafts and running back Jonathan Brooks in the second round last year. NFL careers rarely last 10 years for non-quarterbacks, but a couple of these premier youngsters could still be chugging along come Super Bowl 69.