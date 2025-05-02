May 2, 2025 at 11:12 AM ET

On paper, Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie seems like a low-stakes affair, but its post-credits scene actually has big implications for the MCU's Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

But first, do fans have to wait for a mid or post-credits scene in Thunderbolts*? That is important to know going into the theater. Marvel fans are used to the ordeal.

Warning: Spoilers for Thunderbolts* ahead

Does Thunderbolts* have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Thunderbolts* has a mid and post-credits scene. The post-credits scene is the longest in the MCU's history at almost three minutes long.

Usually, MCU's mid-credits scenes are crucial to future projects. The post-credits scenes are usually reserved for comedic bits with little implications for the MCU's future.

However, Thunderbolts* flips this formula on its head. The post-credits scene ends up being crucial to two upcoming MCU movies.

At the end of Thunderbolts*, the title team is named the New Avengers by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfous). 14 months later, they are residing in the former Avengers Tower in their new suits.

Yelena (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Bob/Sentry (Lewis Pullman) are holding down the fort.

There is tension between the New and OG Avengers, led by Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie). Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) has a solution: rebrand to the “Avengerz.” He even made merchandise with the new logo, which looks like it was printed at a T-shirt shop in a mall.

While they disagree over the direction of the team, they receive a signal from space. They check satellite footage that reveals the Fantastic Four's ship is coming. More than likely, this scene will be paid off towards the end of First Steps and lead into Doomsday.

How did we get here?

The ending of Thunderbolts* sets up the post-credits scene. After talking Bob/Sentry down from being the Void, they are lured into a media scrum by Valentina.

During the press conference, Valentina introduces them as the New Avengers. This was a pivot for her after Valentina initially wanted Sentry to be the next big superhero.

As the paparazzi and journalists go into a frenzy, Yelena walks over to Valentina. She whispers, “We own you now,” into her ear as Valentina sports an uneasy look.

Of course, creating the New Avengers is bound to ruffle feathers. Captain America: Brave New World sets Sam Wilson up as the leader of the Avengers, and he seemingly recruited Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez) to be part of the squad.9

What is the mid-credits scene?

Before the post-credits scene, there is a comedic mid-credits scene featuring Alexi. He is seen in a grocery store in the cereal aisle. The New Avengers have started being branded on boxes of Wheaties.

When he sees a young woman deciding between cereals, he suggests the one with his face on it. The woman is clearly creeped out by him, opting to oblige before dropping the box off before she reaches the end of the aisle.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters.